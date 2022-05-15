Watch: The Maltese Are At Your Gates! Malta Gets Its Own Civilisation In New Age Of Empires Expansion Pack
Massive news has just come in for Maltese Age of Empires fans.
The popular strategy game has announced a new expansion pack, ‘Knights Of The Mediterranean’, for the Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition – and it’s bringing with it two new civilisations: the Italians and the Maltese.
That’s right; you will soon be able to play as the Maltese, battling against the likes of the Spanish, the Britons and the Aztecs for world domination.
Described by the game as “one of the Mediterranean’s epitomes of a melting pot”, the Maltese civilisation is designed to portray the island as it was when it was ruled by the Knights of St John.
The civilisation comes with a range of unique buildings, including hospitals and fixed guns, as well as units like Grand Masters, Hospitaliers, sentinels and fire throwers.
The game bases the Maltese in the capital of Valletta, which comes with buildings and landscape features like Fort St Elmo, the Barakka Gardens and the Grand Harbour, all of which are customisable.
Besides the new civilisations, the expansion pack also includes 30 new random maps, nine new minor civilisations, eight historical maps and two new game modes.
It is set to be released on 26th May and can be pre-ordered from Steam and the Microsoft Store.
