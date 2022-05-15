Watch: The Maltese Are At Your Gates! Malta Gets Its Own Civilisation In New Age Of Empires Expansion Pack

Massive news has just come in for Maltese Age of Empires fans.

The popular strategy game has announced a new expansion pack, ‘Knights Of The Mediterranean’, for the Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition – and it’s bringing with it two new civilisations: the Italians and the Maltese.

That’s right; you will soon be able to play as the Maltese, battling against the likes of the Spanish, the Britons and the Aztecs for world domination.



Described by the game as “one of the Mediterranean’s epitomes of a melting pot”, the Maltese civilisation is designed to portray the island as it was when it was ruled by the Knights of St John.