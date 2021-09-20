If you’re finding it hard to keep up with all the breaking news in Malta, we’ve got the solution you need.

Lovin Malta’s new and improved WhatsApp broadcast channel is live!

Use this channel to stay up to date on all coronavirus updates, political developments and other important stories as they break.

To subscribe, all you need to do is click this link or add +356 79020301 to your contacts list, name it Lovin Malta and send the word ‘SUBSCRIBE’ on WhatsApp to start receiving alerts.

You can unsubscribe from the list at any time.