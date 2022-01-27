Your Wish Upon A Star Has Come True: Disney Plus Is Coming To Malta This Summer
Disney+, the online streaming platform from The Walt Disney Company, is set to be available in Malta this summer.
In a statement yesterday, Disney confirmed plans to roll out the platform in 42 new countries, including Malta, this summer although no specific date was provided.
It will bring Malta in line with several other European countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK and Iceland, whose residents have been able to access Disney+ since 2020.
Meanwhile, Maltese users have been forced to use a VPN to access the platform.
Disney+ gives users access to thousands of episodes and films from Disney, Pixar, the Marvel Universe, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.
It is also home to beloved classics such as The Simpsons and the Muppet Show.
Registering to Disney+ costs €8.99 a month, which adds up to €107.88 a year, or €89.90 for an annual subscription.
