Christabelle Camilleri, the CEO of V&C Group, has been revealed as the second shark to join the Shark Tank’s investor team. Camilleri is a well-known name in Malta, through her business ventures via V&C Group (a development and construction consortium), Co-Founder of Health & Co. Malta and Founder of Lil’Ville Childcare as well as having represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank Malta (@sharktankmt) She’ll now be seated in the panel as entrepreneurs attempt to convince her and her fellow sharks to invest in their business ideas. Camilleri joins real estate mogul Michael Bonello on the panel. Popular presenter Keith Demicoli will be hosting the show.

Christabelle Camilleri

Camilleri is known as a “woman working in a male dominated industry with a demonstrated history of working in the construction, development, retail, education and hospitality industry.” She had been named Malta’s Special Ambassador for Mental Health as part of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society back in 2018. More recently, she had been interviewed by Forbes magazine in her capacity as V&C CEO. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christabelle (@christabelleofficial)

If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss. “The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says. “The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.” The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.

