Baby Shark Incoming As Christabelle Announces She’s Confirming ‘The Greatest Gift Of All’
Christabelle Camilleri, one of the ‘shark’ investors on the Shark Tank Malta panel and a former Eurovision singer, is expecting a new addition to her family.
The businesswoman and her husband, waterpolo player Jordan Camilleri, took to Instagram yesterday to announce the good news.
“Expecting the greatest gift of all,” she said as she published a photo of herself and Jordan in front of pink and blue baby balloons.
View this post on Instagram
Christabelle, the CEO of V&C Group and a former Eurovision singer, is one of five ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank Malta, a new reality TV show which sees budding entrepreneurs seek capital from investors in return for a stake in their business.
During the first episode last week, Christabelle and fellow ‘shark’ Mark Bajada pooled in a combined €120,000 for 50% of MyMama, a platform which, as chance would have it, is actually aimed at offering expert courses and advice to new parents.
Congratulations Christabelle!