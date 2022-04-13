Malta Needs To Up Its Presentation Skills, Radio Host Urges After Shark Tank Malta Debuts

A popular radio host and business owner has urged the island to do something to improve its public speaking skills after the debut episode of Shark Tank Malta.

“Malta needs to improve its presentation, communication, and public speaking skills,” Martina Zammit, who co-owns VSquared and hosts a popular show on VIBE FM, said.

“This was one of the things that came to mind as I watched the first episode of Shark Tank Malta. While I thought the production was very good, the quality and level of the presentations (overall) during the show made it ever so clear that Malta’s education system needs to be ramped up.”

Speaking in a general sense, Zammit focused on the way Maltese people tend to approach pitches or public addresses, oftentimes lacking in persuasive, compelling or engaging elements. Zammit laid the blame on the island’s education system.

“We must ensure that we are giving children, from a very young age, the necessary tools to learn about entrepreneurship, ways of boosting confidence, knowing how to choose the right words, and selling ideas because we believe in them,” she said.