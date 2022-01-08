Shark Tank Malta: Hotelier Mark Weingard Of Iniala Fame Is The Final Shark

Luxury hotels, real estate, and an eye for philanthropy, Mark Weingard is our final shark. He will be joining Michael Bonello, Christabelle Camilleri, Mark Bajada, and Alexander Fenech on the panel. He is most commonly known for founding the Iniala Beach House, a luxury hotel in Thailand, and the Iniala Harbour House in St Barbara Bastions in Valletta.

A CEO with a heart of gold, could Weingard be the man to bring that caring touch, as people vie for his investment? The self-made tycoon began his rise to fame in 2002, when the loss of his girlfriend inspired him to start a foundation that provides aid to the children of bombing victims: the Annika Linden Foundation. And interestingly, percentages of the profits made from the Iniala beach house as well as the harbour house are given to his foundation.

Weingard, like the sharks before him, is no stranger to the hectic stresses that come with his work, but interestingly, he likes to include a little play here and there. “As I get older, I find that it’s very important for me now that I know that the sands of time are running out and I want to do as much as I can with my life.”

Weingard's Iniala Beach House, Thailand