Shark Tank Malta: Hotelier Mark Weingard Of Iniala Fame Is The Final Shark
Luxury hotels, real estate, and an eye for philanthropy, Mark Weingard is our final shark. He will be joining Michael Bonello, Christabelle Camilleri, Mark Bajada, and Alexander Fenech on the panel.
He is most commonly known for founding the Iniala Beach House, a luxury hotel in Thailand, and the Iniala Harbour House in St Barbara Bastions in Valletta.
A CEO with a heart of gold, could Weingard be the man to bring that caring touch, as people vie for his investment?
The self-made tycoon began his rise to fame in 2002, when the loss of his girlfriend inspired him to start a foundation that provides aid to the children of bombing victims: the Annika Linden Foundation. And interestingly, percentages of the profits made from the Iniala beach house as well as the harbour house are given to his foundation.
Weingard, like the sharks before him, is no stranger to the hectic stresses that come with his work, but interestingly, he likes to include a little play here and there.
“As I get older, I find that it’s very important for me now that I know that the sands of time are running out and I want to do as much as I can with my life.”
Another of his creations was ‘Malta Together’, a platform where individuals and businesses could connect with community initiatives to offer support during challenging times. A platform conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020.
If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.
“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.
“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”
The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.
