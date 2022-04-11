Shark Tank Malta Kicks Off With Total €130,000 Investment In Parenting And Football Pitch Platforms
Shark Tank Malta, the local edition of the hit business TV reality show, got off the ground yesterday, with two ‘sharks’ putting their money where their mouths were for two projects that caught their eye.
Donna Cardona was up first, seeking to secure investment for MyMama, a platform set up to offer expert courses and advice to new parents on everything from potty training to techniques needed to save an infant’s life in the case of an emergency.
Although her initial offer fell short of the sharks’ expectations, they were clearly impressed by her pitch and, after some negotiations, Christabelle Camilleri and Mark Bajada agreed to pool in a combined €120,000 for 50% of her company
Fabian Grixti also struck gold with FindMeAPitch, a platform through which people can easily book football pitches.
Although the sharks had several questions about the long-term viability of the platform, Mark Bajada saw a lot of potential in Grixti and decided to invest €10,000 for 50% of his business.
It was a more disappointing day for Chris Enriquez, whose business idea to attach brighter lights to cars, raised several eyebrows among the sharks, including question marks as to whether the product was actually legal. Eman Borg also failed to secure investment for HolidayBooster, a platform that offers deals to tourists.
Sharks Michael Bonello, Mark Weingard and Alexander Fenech didn’t invest a single cent in the first episode but there’s plenty of time left for them to get on board.
Did you watch the first episode of Shark Tank Malta last night?