Shark Tank Malta Kicks Off With Total €130,000 Investment In Parenting And Football Pitch Platforms 

Shark Tank Malta, the local edition of the hit business TV reality show, got off the ground yesterday, with two ‘sharks’ putting their money where their mouths were for two projects that caught their eye.

Donna Cardona was up first, seeking to secure investment for MyMama, a platform set up to offer expert courses and advice to new parents on everything from potty training to techniques needed to save an infant’s life in the case of an emergency.

Although her initial offer fell short of the sharks’ expectations, they were clearly impressed by her pitch and, after some negotiations, Christabelle Camilleri and Mark Bajada agreed to pool in a combined €120,000 for 50% of her company