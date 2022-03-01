One Shark Invests €200,000 On A Single Eye-Catching Project In Record Shark Tank Malta Deal
Shark Tank Malta has started recording its first season and the sharks are already pledging huge amounts of money to projects that catch their eye.
In fact, one shark invested a whopping €200,000 in a single deal, setting an immediate record for the business show.
Shark Tank Malta announced this today but kept other details concealed for now, including which shark invested the cash and which lucky entrepreneur was the recipient.
However it’s certainly a huge amount of money; to put it into perspective, Lovin Malta revealed yesterday that all five sharks pledged a total of €100,000 on a certain product.
The show, which has aired in a number of formats around the world, features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their projects to a team of businesspeople, known as the ’sharks’.
Michael Bonello, Christabelle Camilleri, Mark Weingard, Mark Bajada and Alexander Fenech will be Malta’s five sharks.
Shark Tank Malta is produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise as its main partner.
“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.
“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”
The first season is set to start airing in April, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots…
Cover photos: Shark Tank Malta
