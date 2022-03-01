One Shark Invests €200,000 On A Single Eye-Catching Project In Record Shark Tank Malta Deal

Shark Tank Malta has started recording its first season and the sharks are already pledging huge amounts of money to projects that catch their eye.

In fact, one shark invested a whopping €200,000 in a single deal, setting an immediate record for the business show.

Shark Tank Malta announced this today but kept other details concealed for now, including which shark invested the cash and which lucky entrepreneur was the recipient.

However it’s certainly a huge amount of money; to put it into perspective, Lovin Malta revealed yesterday that all five sharks pledged a total of €100,000 on a certain product.