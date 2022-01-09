The Sharks Are Here: Meet The Five Investors For Shark Tank Malta’s Debut Series
Global sensation Shark Tank is getting its very own Malta version – and the entrepreneurs making up the investor panel have been revealed.
With five businesspeople from various fields confirmed for the show, prospective inventors and entrepreneurs will now have to do their best to convince them to part with their hard-earned cash and become a part of their dream business.
And host Keith Demicoli will be part of the show to make sure audiences know exactly what’s happening with all the ups and downs and financial drama that’s about to ensure.
Meet the five sharks for series one of Shark Tank Malta.
Michael Bonello
Michael Bonello is the CEO of real estate agency Alliance Group who has honed a wealth of experience in real estate and expansion strategy, becoming a leading figure in the fields where he spearheads an organisation that has more than 160 property advisers in Malta and Gozo.
Christabelle Camilleri
Camilleri is a well-known name in Malta, through her business ventures via V&C Group (a development and construction consortium), Co-Founder of Health & Co. Malta and Founder of Lil’Ville Childcare as well as having represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest.
Mark Bajada
With decades of experience in the renewable energy industry in both the domestic and commercial sectors, Bajada – who runs Bajada New Energy Ltd – represents world-leading brands locally and has been a key player in the country’s move towards renewables.
His background in developing new technologies and pushing new industries could be a major benefit for budding entrepreneurs who hope to get some of his expertise.
Alexander Fenech
As the CEO of the popular Brown’s Pharmacy, Fenech will be bringing his expertise in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the Research and Development of new products to the Shark Tank, where he’ll be looking for pitches and products that have the viability to be developed and make a mark on the market.
Mark Weingard
Mark Weingard is well-known for founding the Iniala Beach House, a luxury hotel in Thailand, and the Iniala Harbour House in St Barbara Bastions in Valletta.
The self-made tycoon began his rise to fame in 2002, when the loss of his girlfriend inspired him to start a foundation that provides aid to the children of bombing victims: the Annika Linden Foundation. And interestingly, percentages of the profits made from the Iniala beach house as well as the harbour house are given to his foundation.
Shark Tank Malta is produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise as its main partner.
If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries’ versions around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.
“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.
“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”
The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.
