The Sharks Are Here: Meet The Five Investors For Shark Tank Malta’s Debut Series

Global sensation Shark Tank is getting its very own Malta version – and the entrepreneurs making up the investor panel have been revealed.

With five businesspeople from various fields confirmed for the show, prospective inventors and entrepreneurs will now have to do their best to convince them to part with their hard-earned cash and become a part of their dream business.

And host Keith Demicoli will be part of the show to make sure audiences know exactly what’s happening with all the ups and downs and financial drama that’s about to ensure.

Meet the five sharks for series one of Shark Tank Malta.