Watch: Young Maltese Creator Woos All Five Sharks With Idea She Came Up With In Lockdown

A 23-year-old Maltese entrepreneur managed to attract the attention, and investment, of all five sharks on Shark Tank Malta with a creative idea she came up with during lockdown.

Lisa Magri Overend asked the sharks for €10,000 in return for a 10% stake in Hooked Creative Space, a venture which develops handmade products such as plant hangers, dreamcatchers and handbags, through the macramé knotting technique.

She said she developed the idea during the infamous lockdown period that was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sharks were clearly impressed by Lisa’s confident pitch, which she cleverly peppered with a few well-timed jokes, although they raised a few concerns about her pricing model and the underdevelopment of her business.