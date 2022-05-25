Watch: Young Maltese Creator Woos All Five Sharks With Idea She Came Up With In Lockdown
A 23-year-old Maltese entrepreneur managed to attract the attention, and investment, of all five sharks on Shark Tank Malta with a creative idea she came up with during lockdown.
Lisa Magri Overend asked the sharks for €10,000 in return for a 10% stake in Hooked Creative Space, a venture which develops handmade products such as plant hangers, dreamcatchers and handbags, through the macramé knotting technique.
She said she developed the idea during the infamous lockdown period that was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sharks were clearly impressed by Lisa’s confident pitch, which she cleverly peppered with a few well-timed jokes, although they raised a few concerns about her pricing model and the underdevelopment of her business.
However, all five of them – Mark Bajada, Michael Bonello, Christabelle Camilleri, Mark Weingard and Alexander Fenech – liked the idea enough to pool in €5,000 each in return for 10% of her business per shark.
Bonello even proposed amalgamating her idea with Maduma, a fashion brand inspired by traditional Maltese floor tiles, that all five sharks invested in earlier on in the season.
“I am so excited to start this journey,” Lisa said on LinkedIn afterwards as she thanked the five sharks for giving her this opportunity.
It is extremely rare for all five sharks to team up in this manner and it seems as though Hooked Creative Space is only the fourth investment in global Shark Tank history that attracted the entire panel.
Besides Maduma, which is the brainchild of Kimberly Micallef, all five sharks invested in a breathalyser device on the original Shark Tank in 2013 and a frozen popsicle brand that featured on Shark Tank India last year.
Well done Lisa!