‘The Planet Is In Code Red And Under Threat,’ Says Aaron Farrugia While At COP26

The planet is in a code red situation and under threat, Malta’s Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has warned.

Farrugia, who is attending the global climate change conference, COP26 in Glasgow, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela, said on ONE Breakfast:

“Climate change is real, now more than ever. The Planet is in a red code and under threat”

Farrugia also referenced Abela’s speech, which revealed that Malta will be immediately doubling its contribution towards the climate fund.

“COP26 is a turning point for mankind,” Farrugia said.

Farrugia insisted that this is the last chance for the planet to take action, claiming that Malta is taking leadership in the cause by increasing its green climate fund from €100,000 to €200,000.