‘The Planet Is In Code Red And Under Threat,’ Says Aaron Farrugia While At COP26
The planet is in a code red situation and under threat, Malta’s Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has warned.
Farrugia, who is attending the global climate change conference, COP26 in Glasgow, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela, said on ONE Breakfast:
“Climate change is real, now more than ever. The Planet is in a red code and under threat”
Farrugia also referenced Abela’s speech, which revealed that Malta will be immediately doubling its contribution towards the climate fund.
“COP26 is a turning point for mankind,” Farrugia said.
Farrugia insisted that this is the last chance for the planet to take action, claiming that Malta is taking leadership in the cause by increasing its green climate fund from €100,000 to €200,000.
The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a global initiative that brings together world leaders to discuss and negotiate the required environmental measures.
These measures will then need to be implemented in order to reach a set of climate goals, with the ultimate aim of tackling the adverse effects of climate change.
Malta declared a climate emergency in parliament two years ago. However, beyond a carbon-neutral strategy for 2050, the government has regularly been criticised for a lack of action in the area.
Do you think Malta is doing enough to combat climate change?