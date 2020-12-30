These Four Online NYE Events In Malta Will Help You End 2020 With A Bang

If there’s one thing we can all be happy about, it’s that 2020 is finally coming to an end. But whilst it would be great for everyone to come together and celebrate the end of this silly excuse of a year, COVID-19 had different plans for us… Having said that, here are four amazing online and televised events that are guaranteed to make NYE 2020 as fantastic as any other. Here we go! 1. A 50-minute Andrea Bocelli concert

World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli will be featuring on TVM for a small concert shot across two iconic Maltese locations – Fort St Elmo and St John’s Co-Cathedral. Bocelli will perform a 50-minute production along with an ensemble, singing a total of eight songs. The decision to perform eight songs is in tribute to the Knights of St John’s eight-pointed across. The concert will premiere at 9pm on TVM tomorrow.

2. This interstellar musical journey

Esplora Malta has teamed up with Trackage scheme to bring the Planetarium Showcase to life – a New Year’s Eve celebration every techno, house, and electro-lover in Malta needs to end 2020. The online concert will feature DJs Owen Jay, Kerg, and Cain, who will collectively serenade you whilst Esplora sets the atmosphere with a big-screen, interstellar backdrop. The event will be streamed live from 8pm onwards on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

3. An open-air band club concert

If you’re looking for something a bit more traditional, Żebbuġ’s very own Saint Mary Philharmonic Society be blessing our television screens with a one-of-a-kind open air concert. The concert, titled POP&PANS, is being conducted by resident music director Joseph Grech and will be joined by guest singers Corazon Mizzi and Neville Refalo and coincides with the organisations 25th anniversary. The concert will be aired tomorrow at 10.30pm on TVM 2.

4. This all-out Maltese variety show