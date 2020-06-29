These Two Sliema-Based Brothers Are Helping Other Men Embrace The Beauty Of Baldness

For any man, balding can be quite a depressing or stressful time in your life. Whether it is worrying about your image or feeling self-conscious constantly when around your friends who aren’t balding, hair loss is never an easy experience. Yet, two brothers are seeking to change our very perceptions of balding and hair loss – having created their very own blog in order to share their own experiences and experiences of those who have overcome it. In doing so, brothers Will and Richard (also known as The Bald Brothers) are seeking to inspire men going through hair loss and male pattern baldness, highlighting that what may seem like a big deal is actually not the end of the world.

The Sliema-based brothers suffered from balding and hair loss for eight years. Yet, in 2019 the two took hold of their razors and took matters into their own hands by shaving their heads. By the end of the year, their Bald Brothers blog was set up in order to show guys who are also experiencing hair loss that they too can take matters into their own hands and embrace baldness to its full advantage.

Since then, their blog has grown to feature the stories of other men who have embraced baldness, showing the transformations each go through. Richard himself has explained his belief in the past about how neat and tidy baldness is for him. Comparing his previous look to his bald state now, Will also noted that “taking the step and shaving it off was a lot easier than I had anticipated it would be”. “I really liked the way I looked and felt after shaving my head. It was such a relief!”

More recently, the brothers have also launched their own Bald Head moisturizer, The Bald Boss. The idea behind this moisturizer is the belief that products for bald men should be made by other bald men rather than by men with hair, who would never truly understand them. While this is their flagship product, there is no doubt that the brothers will continue to expand their range, offering more tips, products and inspiring help for those embracing baldness.