Calling All Poets! This Association Of Writers Is Asking For Your Work Inspired By Daphne Caruana Galizia

As the world celebrates the week of World Press Freedom Day, PEN Malta has launched a call for submissions for poets with unpublished, original work that pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Through submitting, poets will have the possibility of their work being published on the Daphne Caruana Galizia poetry memorial on PEN International’s website.

The memorial celebrates the slain journalist’s life and work, in alignment with PEN’s mission of promoting free speech through her memory and the ongoing calls for full justice for her assassination.

Works that highlight the rising obstacles faced by those upholding and campaigning for media freedom are thus the works that are most likely to be considered for the prestigious recognition.