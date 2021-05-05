Calling All Poets! This Association Of Writers Is Asking For Your Work Inspired By Daphne Caruana Galizia
As the world celebrates the week of World Press Freedom Day, PEN Malta has launched a call for submissions for poets with unpublished, original work that pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Through submitting, poets will have the possibility of their work being published on the Daphne Caruana Galizia poetry memorial on PEN International’s website.
The memorial celebrates the slain journalist’s life and work, in alignment with PEN’s mission of promoting free speech through her memory and the ongoing calls for full justice for her assassination.
Works that highlight the rising obstacles faced by those upholding and campaigning for media freedom are thus the works that are most likely to be considered for the prestigious recognition.
Should you be interested in submitting your works, or recommending this to a friend, make sure to follow the following guidelines:
- Make sure you send no more than three unpublished, original poems written in any languages in one Word document or PDF file.
- Submissions, which are free of charge, will only be accepted via email at [email protected]. Make sure to include your name, initials or nom-de-plume alongside your contact details.
- There is no minimum length for a poem but it cannot exceed 40 lines.
- The copyright automatically reverts to the author upon publication, and submissions may be stored and used for further collaborations and projects coordinated by PEN Malta and PEN International (with the explicit consent of the author).
- No monetary compensation will be offered for accepted and/or published work.
- All work sent should be considered final; no further edits will be accepted.
The deadline for submissions is Monday 31st May 2021 at midnight (CET).
They have also gathered a compact series of extracts from published works on Daphne Caruana Galizia in order to inspire entries and also to give further context to the journalist’s legacy in Malta and beyond.
PEN Malta is an aspiring PEN centre that is pending accreditation by the Annual Congress of PEN International. It was constituted by the private writing of its founding members on 12th April 2021.
For updates on the project, make sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tag a friend who loves poetry