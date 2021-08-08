City Spotlight: Żurrieq Is Malta’s Breathtaking, Undiscovered Paradise Of Natural Wonders

Nestled in the south of Malta, Żurrieq offers a respite from the chaotic hustle and bustle of Malta’s urban areas. It is a treasure trove of Malta’s natural beauty, offering true Mediterranean splendour and some of the most spectacular views on the island. Its breathtaking countryside, deep cultural roots and delicious cuisine offer up a locality that has captured the hearts of tourists and locals alike for decades. Boasting a population of 11,823, the village has hosted many esteemed residents in its long history, with perhaps Italian artist Mattia Preti being chief among them. With the help of Ryde Malta, Lovin Malta visited the iconic Maltese town.

The origin of the town’s name appears to be from the colour blue, zoroq in Maltese, yet it is disputed as to what blue this refers to. In general, it is accepted that it refers to the picturesque blue sea that spans across Żurrieq’s coastline. Others however have argued it is named after Blue Grotto or even the tendency for residents of Żurrieq to historically have blue eyes unlike the rest of Malta. A rich cultural heritage

Żurrieq, as we know it today more or less, was first documented in the 15th century, where it was noted to already have had a parish church dedicated to St Catherine of Alexandria by 1436. However, there is evidence that Żurrieq has been inhabited for far longer, making it one of Malta’s older localities. Signs of the Bronze Age, Punic and Roman era remains have been found across the locality. Examples of this rich heritage include pottery, a Punic Tower, the early Christian Xarolla Catacombs and the Cart Ruts at Tal-Bakkari among others. Having been comprised of numerous hamlets, Żurrieq spread as structures were constructed across the town throughout the 15th and 16th centuries. These include the Xarolla Windmill, the armoury, Palazzo Ganbatist and the Bubagra Tower. Chapels nestled across the town Żurrieq’s patron saint is St Catherine of Alexandria. The parish church dedicated to her was expanded in the 17th Century and various paintings that adorn the church nowadays are among the foremost art pieces of the Maltese islands. In fact, Mattia Preti’s residence in Żurrieq also led the church to house around six canvases made by the Italian artist.

Żurrieq's Parish Church of St Catherine of Alexandria

Yet, Żurrieq hosts numerous other chapels of various sizes and importance that dot the town and its surrounding hamlets. Among the chapels is the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, rebuilt by the Knights of St John, a small church dedicated to St James completed in 1731 and Il-Lunzjata – which was built in 1809 on a site that previously was a Roman Temple and then a private chapel. A trove of natural wonders

Wied iż-Żurrieq | Photo Credit: Jonathan Beacom

Besides churches and historical buildings, Żurrieq is iconic for its natural beauty – offering a clear sign of Malta’s Mediterranean identity. For nature lovers, make sure to keep your eyes out for Żurrieq as it hosts a slew of trails to walk through stunning countryside. In particular, Wied Babu is considered to be one of Malta’s lushest valleys, whose greenery changes each season – making a walk through the valley a fresh experience each time.

The waters inside one of Blue Grotto's caverns

Exploring off the beaten track, you can find everything from pathways formed from running water to caves and holes formed from thousands of years of weathering the elements – all while you walk through the lush countryside that Malta otherwise lacks. Only a little distance away, one can find themselves into Wied iż-Żurrieq. It offers a little, scenic cove dotted with numerous restaurants and stunning vistas. You are able to enjoy beautiful views of the islet of Filfla or even venture towards the historic Sciutu Tower – a Watchtower built by the Knights of Malta and is open to the public. Wied iż-Żurrieq also offers the perfect opportunity to catch a quick boat ride towards Blue Grotto – a series of extraordinary sea caves surrounded by crystal blue waters that shine in the mid-morning sun.

Blue Grotto | Photo Credit: Jonathan Beacom

Several of the caves in Blue Grotto also contain brilliant phosphorescent colours of the vibrant flora and fauna within them, while others exude deep shades of blue. For locals and tourists alike, Blue Grotto offers a stunning, breathtaking experience where the Mediterranean’s beauty is on full display. Some of the most delicious cuisine in Malta

After all of the trekking, swimming and exploring everything that Żurrieq has to offer, it is no surprise that you’ll work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, Żurrieq boasts some amazing eateries offering what is arguably some of the best food on the island, offering everything from delicious pasta to the freshest fish.

Il Corsaro offers the perfect dinner spot after a late afternoon swim. Make sure to book a table as it is essential at this restaurant, where you can feast your eyes upon the stunning views from Wied iż-Żurrieq while enjoying delicious meals that your chef cooks up. Alternatively, La Cucina di Bettina offers authentic and genuine Bolognese cuisine. From fresh, homemade bread and pasta to delicious seafood such as Calamari Fritti, this restaurant is one that should not be overlooked for authentic Italian cuisine.