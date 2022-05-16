Giving you unparalleled luxury, Ease Spa & Wellness Centre has just announced the launch of a brand new luxury spa found within the Grands Suites Hotel Residences. Taking inspiration from both Egyptian and Greek culture, their spa treatments promise to be something totally unique. Six treatment rooms, a dedicated relaxation room, a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room and even a fitness centre that can be accessed 24-hours a day, 365 days a year are available. Costing around €2.5 million to construct, Ease Spa is Malta’s latest addition to the wellness sector. A renowned wellness expert, George Valourdos, will be taking on the role of Spa Director and trainer.

With over 25 years of experience at some of Europe’s finest spa and wellness centres, you can expect unparalleled luxury at Ease Spa. Valourdos says that “after the challenges presented by Covid-19 over the last two years, we are super excited to be opening – what we feel will become – one of the best spas in Malta”. Being “ the first Spa and wellness centre in Malta to offer – among other services – Ancient Greek and Egyptian treatments. These are Spa and Wellness treatments that were saved and stored from the legendary texts of Hippocrates and the papyrus of the Egyptians. Having a personal experience with all of these unique treatments, Valourdos has taken the liberty of translating these methods from ancient texts and putting them into practice in the 21st century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ease Spa Health & Wellness (@easespa.mt)

Recruiting specialists from all over the world, this unique team of experts will take care of you in every way you could possibly need. Working on a membership basis, a monthly pass costs €120 whilst a three-month membership is only €300. Giving you access to all spa facilities and the fitness centre, membership holders will also receive a 15% discount on all Spa and Wellness treatments.

You can book an appointment and take advantage of their opening offer of 50% off all treatments until June 16th. Check out the full list of treatments they have from here. Collaborating with Phytomer, Ease Spa & Wellness Centre has invested in beauty treatments that offer some good results when it comes to anti-ageing and weight loss. Tag someone that needs to take you on a spa date!