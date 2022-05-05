Love Local: 7 Reasons Why This Spring Market Should Be On Your Weekend List

Now that the sun is shining and we’re rid of those dark and dreary days, the age-old question needs to be asked. What can I do at the weekend? Beach days, going out to eat, or going for a stroll are the usual answers. Or, you can check out this spring market. This weekend there’s something special happening in Valletta. Here are just seven reasons why this local collaboration needs to be on your weekend list. 1. It’s a great way to spend Mother’s Day

Happening on the 7th and 8th May, after you’ve devoured Mother’s Day lunch, you can browse through all of the stalls. This spring market is the perfect opportunity to get a last-minute gift for your mother that still shows her how much you care. 2. It’s free to visit

You don’t need to spend a cent to take a look at all of the different stalls. Just head on over to Valletta between 10am and 6pm and marvel at all of the unique locally made products you can get your hands on. Even if you don’t plan on buying anything, it’s still fun to see what’s going on. 3. There are over 50 small businesses

The Nice Things Market is all about offering customers an alternative shopping experience. Fighting capitalism one small business at a time, there will be over 50 of them showcasing their work and efforts at this spring market. 4. You’ll find everything from fashion to food

No matter if you’re a fashionista or love trying out new foods, this spring market has it all. Graphic designers, fashion retailers, artisanal jams, and playing cards are just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the full list of vendors from here. 5. You’ll be supporting local talent

Each stall you visit will be manned by the mastermind behind the product they’re selling. Meeting people, getting to know who’s who and seeing what they’ve got going on, this spring market is not just a shopping experience, it’s a networking event. 6. You can treat yourself to something nice

With so many different things on sale, there’s no better place to splurge and treat yourself to something nice. Grab an adorable keychain or a pair of vintage jeans and your purchase will put a smile on two people’s faces. Yours and the vendors. 7. Held at one of Valletta’s most renowned gardens

The Nice Things Market will be taking Valletta by storm. Stroll around Hastings Garden as that’s where all of the unique vendors will be set up. Whether it’s food, art, jewellery or pre loved fashion you’re guaranteed to go home with some pretty, nice things. This local market is happening thanks to a collaboration between il-lokal and 2point3 having already organised a market over Christmas which proved to be a sparkling success.

Photo Credit: Matt Thompson

This spring they’re back and bigger than before. With over fifty creatives all showcasing their work and putting their brand name out there, you’ll definitely find something that’s worth taking home. Each edition of the market comes with an A3 artwork by a local graphic designer or illustrator – ready for framing. The artwork is a personal interpretation of the notion of “nice things” illustrated by Michela Sammut. Aiming to bridge the gap between the public and these creatives, this spring market will give the opportunity for buyers to splurge on creative works. The idea of someone going home with a piece of handmade jewellery, a pre-loved top, or a locally designed and produced product is what fuels this whole operation. Make sure to check out their Facebook event to stay updated about all the things that are going on. Teaming up with Babel and The Pub, you should expect nothing less than an energizing weekend filled to the brim with community and creativity. Tag someone who loves local!