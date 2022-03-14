Irish Writer Jan Carson Is Kampus Kotba’s Special Guest

The National Book Council is back with Kampus Kotba, their annual Campus Book Festival. Throwing this festival ever since 2014, each year the National Book Council gives both local and international talent a chance to speak about their unique experience. Make sure to head on down to the University of Malta between the 23rd and 25th of March as that’s when the Kampus Kotba festival will be taking place. All attendees will have the chance to take part in thematic discussions, book presentations, and even interviews with both local and foreign writers and researchers. To celebrate the talent found around the world, National Book Council has invited a very special guest to be a part of Kampus Kotba.

The brilliant mind behind The Raptures, The Fire Starters, and The Last Resort; Jan Carson the Irish winner of the EU Prize for Literature is this year’s special guest. Opening doors for discussion, the National Book Council will be having a book club event with Carson, where anyone can join and discuss her latest novel, The Last Resort. This discussion will be moderated by James Corby. Festival-goers have the opportunity to tap into Carson’s brain even further by attending the author interview on the 23rd March at 2pm by Malta’s very own Leanne Ellul. Last but not least, on Thursday the 24th, Jan Carson and Lara Calleja, the Maltese author who also won the EU Prize for Literature, will be discussing their major works and what winning this prize meant for them both on a personal and professional level.

This year the Festival features the participation of DESA (Department of English Students’ Association), HoASA (the History of Art and Fine Arts Students’ Association), and SPS (Students’ Philosophical Society). Also contributing will be the Department of Philosophy, the Department of Maltese, the Department of English, the Department of Translation, Terminology and Interpreting Studies, and Inizjamed. The National Book Council would like to thank these entities for their collaboration, as well the University of Malta for its support. Tag someone who needs to go to Kampus Kotba!