Jon Mallia’s Podcast To Feature Controversial ‘Ex-Gay’ Matthew Grech In Tomorrow’s Episode

Jon Mallia’s podcast will be featuring another controversial guest in a podcast episode that is sure to peak the interests of many – for one reason or another.

The infamous ‘ex-gay’ Christian fundamentalist Matthew Grech will be the latest guest on Jon Mallia’s podcast tomorrow at 7pm.

Though best known for hosting Lovin Malta’s satire programme Kaxxaturi, Mallia’s podcast has fast taken the local podcast scene to a whole new level with free-flowing, open-minded conversations with a slew of different weekly guests.

Previous episodes have featured chairman of the National Book Council Mark Camilleri and Mason Nehls, a young man struggling with the justice system in Malta.

For those who may not know him, Grech is a singer, vocal teacher and member of the anti-gay Christian group River of Love – who are infamous for their stance on gay conversion therapy.

The River of Love convert has previously stated that he “used to lead a homosexual lifestyle, and then I found God”, leading himself to be self-dubbed as an ‘ex-gay’ individual.

Perhaps his most controversial moment happened during his audition for 2018’s X-Factor in which Grech promoted gay conversion therapy in a positive manner. In Malta, Gay Conversion Therapy has been illegal since 2016, as is the advertisement and promotion of it.

