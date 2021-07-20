Living The Mediterranean Life: How To Best Enjoy Malta In Summer

Malta offers countless opportunities of how best to spend your summer. From swimming in gorgeous, crystal blue waters to exploring Malta’s vibrant, ancient cities by night – we are inundated with possibilities. It is also very easy to explore and enjoy all that Malta has to offer even while on a budget, price tags are not a worry if you want to enjoy the beauty of our Mediterranean islands. As such, we’ve compiled a list of must-sees and go-to places to check out if you want to be able to fully appreciate a Mediterranean way of life for your stay in Malta – or even options if you’re local and just looking for new things to do. 1. Golden sands and crystal-clear waters

Ramla Bay, Gozo

We cannot start any listing without highlighting Malta’s beaches. It’s summer and it’s hot, why else would you come to Malta if you’re not going to the numerous beaches dotting the islands? Now, of course, there are way too many beaches to fully name here, but there are definitely places that and out above the rest.

When it comes to beaches in Malta, there is definitely one thing to consider: they can get very busy. As such, it is recommended that you either go to a beach very early or much later in the afternoon. Golden Bay is one of Malta’s most popular beaches, with easy-to-reach transport, a nearby car park and also being adjacent to the five-star Radisson Golden Sands hotel. As such, there are restaurants and other facilities nearby, meaning you can spend an entire day here. Alternatively, Għajn Tuffieħa lies a close distance to Golden Bay – offering a red sand beach and a quieter setting to its neighbour.

Part of the reason it can be so quiet at Għajn Tuffieħa has to do with the fact that there are 200 steps to get up and down from the beach. While tourists do visit the beach, it is typically frequented by Maltese and boasts its own restaurant on the way down. For those looking at the south of the island, St Peter’s Pool in Marsaxlokk is a stunning inlet pool that has attracted numerous locals and tourists for years. You may especially be familiar with the area due to it being a popular location for videos showing people diving into the turquoise waters.

However, if you want to head outside of Malta, take a trip towards Comino to enjoy Blue Lagoon’s iconic waters and picturesque surroundings. However, it is important to keep in mind that usually, this will be one of Malta’s busiest attractions unless you go around September. Alternatively, you can catch a boat to Gozo and enjoy Ir-Ramla il-Ħamra beach, iconic for the golden-reddish hue to the sand that makes it a clear stand-out. Roman remains lie beneath the beach and the mythical Calypso’s Cave overlooks the bay in the west. If you are looking for somewhere else in Gozo to enjoy, Mġarr ix-Xini tends to be a quieter beach with gorgeous waters. It offers a perfect opportunity for diving and snorkelling too. 2. Explore Malta’s waters

If it interests you, diving (or even just snorkelling) is a must in Malta. There are over 100 diving sites around the islands and while you can dive throughout the year, between June and September is ideal (September especially to avoid crowds). Blue Lagoon, Mġarr ix-Xini and St Peter’s Pool are all perfect for snorkelling experiences while a series of diving shipwrecks and reefs offer beautiful spots to explore Malta’s marine flora and fauna. Something that divers of all skills are able to enjoy is known as The Blue Hole of Gozo, which offers a number of ways into one of Malta’s most unique diving experiences. Located near Dwejra the hole starts in shallow water and drops to 60 metres – yet the average depth is around 15 metres.

There are also numerous wrecks around the island such as Um El Faroud, an oil tanker that was scuttled in 1998. The wreck has fast become popular with fish – offering one of the best diving wrecks in the Mediterranean Sea. 3. Trek through Malta’s countryside If you have had your fill of the sea, stick to the land and you’ll still find an abundance of options. Early birds and nature lovers can easily enjoy walking through Malta’s many nature trails, taking a long walk before the sun rises. This way, you can finish before the summer heat really picks up and starts to sting. Whether you take a walk through Wied Babu in Żurrieq or venture through the Xemxija Heritage Trail (or anywhere in between), taking a walk through nature can be just what you need when it comes to starting your day. 4. Malta by night

It should also be noted that while during the day you will probably end up melting in the sweltering heat if you were to walk through Valletta or Mdina, Malta’s historical cities are perfect to explore by night. You can head over to them at sunset and walk through the narrow, winding streets as live music plays. There, you have the option to visit the various bars dotting the streets or even find your favourite eatery to enjoy a delicious meal. Valletta offers an amazing chance to explore a different side of Malta’s nightlife. Dozens of bars have opened their doors as Malta’s capital has been injected with new life over the past few years. Yet, don’t let this count out cities like Mdina or even Birgu – both of which offer stunning historical walks while boasting their own amazing array of eateries and sites to see, even at night. 5. What else can you do?

It is not all just diving and swimming in Malta. A popular way to enjoy Malta’s coasts is to rent a Kayak and paddle around Malta’s picturesque bays and idyllic coastlines. Additionally, at beaches such as Golden Bay or even from places like Wied iż-Żurrieq, you are able to venture out by boat and explore (and even swim) in some of Malta’s sea caves – which offer beautiful, phosphorescent swimming experiences. When festas are present in Malta, summer is the time to enjoy a party. Being able to go to a festa is basically enjoying a traditional and free access event with live music and stunning fireworks displays that Malta is renowned for. Needless to say, when in Malta you must try some of the food. While you always should find any excuse for pastizzi, you may not want to eat warm food. Instead, why not go on a journey around the island, savouring as many ice cream venues as you can find? Or frankly, any culinary expedition of your preference. What is your favourite thing to do in summer? Let us know in the comments