Malta’s First Play Tackling HIV Will Be Available For Exclusive, Online Viewing Due To COVID-19
As theatres look ahead to reopening, one play in Maltese is unable to postpone the premiere of their performance any longer – offering a show that will be exclusively available online while tackling the societal stigma of HIV in Malta.
Il-Pożittivi is a new play written by Simon Bartolo and directed by Toni Attard. It is Malta’s first contemporary play that tackles the stigma that people who live with HIV experience in Malta.
It will also star theatre favourites Josette Ciappara, Ray Calleja, Clare Agius, Stephen Mintoff, Benjamin Abela as well as Danish actor and HIV activist Chris Vincent.
The play is inspired by true stories shared by participants in anonymous interviews. Through their performance, it seeks to shed light on six characters whose lives have all been affected by HIV in one way or another.
In doing so, the story weaves together real-life situations with a fictitious story, typical of Bartolo’s style which layers comedy with serious drama.
“Few people living with HIV in Malta have publicly disclosed their status or speak about the subject, underlining their fear of being alienated or discriminated against for having the condition”, explained director and producer Toni Attard.
“The theatre project included the participation of people living with HIV in Malta and is acting as an artistic platform to demystify HIV and the stigmatisation impacting their lives.”
From the chemsex party where the comic play begins to the birthday party where it ends, Il-Pożittivi promises to offer an emotional ride triggered by relationships, love, friendship, anger, joy, betrayal and most of all, hope.
COVID-19 has prevented the play from being staged in May as planned and, unable to wait any longer, decided to allow audiences to enjoy Il-Pożittivi through an exclusive, on-demand online viewing experience instead.
The show will premiere at 8pm on Friday 18th June and will be available until 30th June 2021. In this time, audiences will be able to watch it on-demand at any time of the day with a 48-hour viewing window. While Il-Pożittivi is in Maltese, English subtitles are available with the play being suitable for audiences over 15.
Production of the series will feature videography by Kevin Kiomall, a set by Romualdo Moretti, light design by Chris Gatt and sound design by Michael Quinton.
Tickets for Il-Pożittivi can be purchased here.
All photos in this article credit to Elisa von Brockdorff
