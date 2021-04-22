Malta’s Most Beloved Soft Drink Goes 18+ With The Launch Of Kinnie Spritz

One of Malta’s most beloved soft drinks is set to become one of our favourite alcoholic summer drinks as well with the launch of Kinnie Spritz. The signature bittersweet drink is now getting a four percent alcoholic touch to its delectable flavour, providing the Maltese islands with a new aperitivo experience that will delight Kinnie and non-Kinnie drinkers alike.

The new Kinnie Spritz blends together a unique mix of natural bitters and botanicals along with Italian sparkling wine from the Veneto region. And the best part is that it comes in a ready-to-drink bespoke retro bottle, making it the perfect beverage to be carrying out during summer’s hot days.

"Kinnie has long been known to be an extremely versatile mixer, widely used in cocktails and aperitivos by consumers and bartenders across the islands," said Head of Sales and Marketing at Farsons, Susan Weenink Camilleri. "The plan here was to marry up the delicious bittersweet flavour of Kinnie with an original twist on the globally popular classic spritz cocktail," she said. And for those who prefer to remain sober, Farsons has also just launched its Cisk alcohol-free lager. "That both Kinnie and Cisk have now crossed paths at this precise moment in time certainly gives us and, we hope consumers, much cause for an uplifting double celebration this summer," said Executive Director Michael Farrugia.