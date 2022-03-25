Here’s How You Can Play Casino Without Having To Move Your Car

Getting all glammed up and driving to the casino is fun – but sometimes you just want to play some Poker whilst munching on some popcorn at home. This may have been impossible in the past, but Meridianbet and Evolution Gaming are making live casino games from your sofa a reality. With Evolution Gaming and Meridianbet joining forces, you can play any table game you wish from the comfort of your home. Live dealer games are just like the real thing. With a live dealer working on an actual game table, the only difference is the fact that rather than sitting at the table, you’re seeing a live stream of the game as it progresses.

Dealing with real cards, spinning the actual wheel of fortune or rolling the balls, the entire game takes place in real-time, with players being able to try their luck whenever they want. These live dealer games are available for you to play on desktop and mobile – meaning you can place your bet on your favourite game no matter where you are. Evolution Gaming has brought to the table some pretty cool new games, including the classic Live Blackjack game, that gives players a randomly generated multiplier on a winning score. Not a Blackjack fan? Evolution Gaming also has a Lightning Roulette game for you to play. Taking classic roulette and kicking it up a notch, this lightning way to play combines all of the excitement of roulette with the added chance to win using randomly generated Lucky Numbers and Payouts.

A live-action version of the classic board game Monopoly is also available for you to enjoy. Live Dealer games aren’t just the classic card games, Evolution Gaming has also come up with a fast-paced, all-action, cooky live game show called Crazy Time! In this eclectic mix of games, you have all of the power in your hands. To play all you have to do is head on over to Meridianbet.com, click on the Live Dealer section on the top left corner and pick your game. If you don’t have an account just yet, make sure to sign-up and create an account via this link. Countless offers, promotions and bonuses are just waiting for you over at Meridianbet. Good luck and play responsibly!

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.

