Performing Arts, Concerts And Exhibitions Galore! Malta’s Events Are Creeping Back To Life

As the summer season officially kicks off, events are pretty much back in full swing offering a huge amount of things to do across the nation in the coming weeks. From art exhibitions to festivals and theatre plays, here are just some of the things you can expect from events in Malta. Since around about last weekend, Malta has been blessed with a steady stream of events slowly coming back to the island as restrictions begin to ease. 1. Saint James Cavalier: JOON Concert

Date: 25th June Kicking off the upcoming events is JOON. The electronic solo project is brought to audiences by local Maltese producer Yasmin Kuymizakis promises to give audiences the feel-good vibes we’ve been missing all throughout lockdown – and hoping to feel this summer. If you enjoy electronic, vibe-filled music, then make sure to book your tickets for JOON today. 2. Streamed Theatre Play: Wires

Date: 26th & 27th June Theatre has taken a particular hit in lockdown, with theatres being unable to properly open. Wires have been a play that has gone from being a theatre release to instead being released for streaming. If you want to watch a fascinating and very current play on how algorithms and information shape our lives in a digital age, then wires are for you. With it being available for streaming, you are also able to enjoy the play (which is mostly in Maltese with English subtitles) from the comfort of your home. 3. Hybrid Festival

Date: 26th June For those looking to celebrate the weekend with a festival, the Hybrid Festival is most certainly for you! Born as a COVID-19 innovation, Hybrid Festival was created to support Malta’s artists and communities during the challenging times of the pandemic. It brings Malta’s vibrant festivals to the stage in the form of open-top buses. It brings performances to the streets, providing live entertainment to you right at your doorstep – literally! This year the Hybrid Festival returns, now in the theatres with a repertoire of live music and performing arts. 4. Streamed Theatre Play: Il-Positivi

Date: Ends 30th June Another example of the performing arts heading to a streaming platform is Il-Pożittivi. Written by Simon Bartolo and directed by Toni Attard, it is Malta’s first contemporary play that tackles the stigma faced by people in Malta who live with HIV in Malta. Inspired by true stories, Il-Pożittivi offers a truly unique and poignant story for Maltese audiences to further raise awareness about people living with HIV and offering a platform to demystify the stigmatisation impacting their lives. 5. Blitz Art Gallery: Gravity



Date: 18th June – 30th September With Malta’s culture and arts scene slowly reopening, Blitz Art Gallery seeks to continue to support Malta’s artists in this time of uncertainty. As a result, they are hosting Gravity throughout the summer months, an exhibition that is inspired by the force of attraction and its exorable effect on human bodies. The exhibition features artworks by both Maltese and international artists, including Kane Cali, John Coplans, Jesse Darling, Simon Fujiwara, Eva Kotáková, Adrian Paci and Pierre Portelli. 6. Kixott: Fragmented & Whole Exhibition

Photo Credit: Kim Sammut

Date: 12th June – 10th July For art lovers, you can fully experience the beautiful silver gelatine prints by Rachel Micallef Somerville, on display at Kixott until 10th July 2021. The visual artist based in Malta draws inspiration from a variety of sources, including leading her focus on the human form and the stories that envelop it. Whether through photography or moving image, Micallef Somerville offers audiences a narrative of the raw and uncompromising. 7. Studio 87: From Where I Stand

Date: 17th June – 7th July Inviting the community to engage with their roots – their home, their relationships and with their cities, in this case, Valletta. Ten members of the Valletta community were given the chance to reflect and connect with their city via photographs taken from the Guido Stilon Collection. It brings to life Valletta from the 1950s and ’60s, painting and image of a time gone by from our capital’s port activity to Valletta’s lively streets, each photograph bursts with nostalgia and highlights our Mediterranean identity. From Where I Stand is not just a nostalgic exhibition however, it is intended to act as a way to urge viewers to protect our cultural heritage and preserve our vibrant identity. Share this article with your friends!