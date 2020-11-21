Pop Culture Fest: Malta Comic Con Goes Online For 2020
COVID-19 has led to the closure, delay or change for many events across the world. Malta’s annual Comic Con also took a hit – but have no fear – this year’s edition is going online, satisfying all those yearning for their pop culture and comic book fix.
Thankfully, comic organiser, Wicked Comics, was not deterred.
“Wicked Comics teamed up with the Arts Council to create the very first Pop Culture Online Fest. This virtual event will be streaming between the 21st and the 28th November 2020. During this week Wicked Comics will be streaming several videos that will surely keep viewers entertained” Wicked Comics stated in their press release.
A jam-packed week of content awaits, with Wicked Comics setting up discussions, workshops and featured exhibitors every day. Each of which is focused on topics that range from understanding and creating comics to even discussions on the effect of COVID-19 on the comics industry.
Additionally, Wicked Comics will also be hosting two gaming competitions. On Saturday 21st November, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament will be held at 6pm whilst Sunday 22nd November will bring a 32-player Tekken (for the PC Platform) Tournament at 2pm.
Both of these tournaments shall be hosted by Wicked Comics “in collaboration with some of the leading gaming clubs on the island.”
Meanwhile, for all cosplay fans in Malta, do not feel left out either. Wicked Comics’ annual Cosplay competition is also making an appearance at the virtual event with an updated method to adapt with the pandemic.
Wicked Comics have said that “the annual Cosplay Competition was filmed, and the video will be broadcast on the 21st of November. The Cosplay competition will be judged by a judging panel and also via an online poll through the Malta Comic Con Facebook page.”
All of those interested in seeing Malta’s very first Pop Culture Fest this year will be able to watch each of the daily streams through the Malta Comic Con’s new website or on their Official YouTube channel. Each video or stream will unlock on the site every day and premiere according to their allotted time on YouTube.
Additional details and information for the Pop Culture fest events can also be found here.
