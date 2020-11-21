Pop Culture Fest: Malta Comic Con Goes Online For 2020

COVID-19 has led to the closure, delay or change for many events across the world. Malta’s annual Comic Con also took a hit – but have no fear – this year’s edition is going online, satisfying all those yearning for their pop culture and comic book fix. Thankfully, comic organiser, Wicked Comics, was not deterred. “Wicked Comics teamed up with the Arts Council to create the very first Pop Culture Online Fest. This virtual event will be streaming between the 21st and the 28th November 2020. During this week Wicked Comics will be streaming several videos that will surely keep viewers entertained” Wicked Comics stated in their press release.



A jam-packed week of content awaits, with Wicked Comics setting up discussions, workshops and featured exhibitors every day. Each of which is focused on topics that range from understanding and creating comics to even discussions on the effect of COVID-19 on the comics industry. Additionally, Wicked Comics will also be hosting two gaming competitions. On Saturday 21st November, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament will be held at 6pm whilst Sunday 22nd November will bring a 32-player Tekken (for the PC Platform) Tournament at 2pm. Both of these tournaments shall be hosted by Wicked Comics “in collaboration with some of the leading gaming clubs on the island.”