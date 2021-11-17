Snag Your Easter And Summer 2022 Trips To Sicily Now At A Special Price

A leading ferry company in Malta has announced its Easter and Summer 2022 schedule along with new fares for the holiday seasons.

Virtu Ferries will be operating two vessels, M/V Saint John Paul II and M/V Jean de la Valette on the Malta Sicily route this coming Easter and Summer 2022 with multiple departures at convenient times for family travel.

“During the Easter holiday period, from 9th to 24th April, the passenger fare for a day return trip is €39 increasing to €49 for a return trip of more than one day. The fare for a return trip for vehicles is €79 and €59 for motorbikes,” the company said.

“During the Summer period, from 1st May to 30th September, there will be daily double trips with super convenient timings, fine-tuned from feedback from travelling families. Summer fares for passengers start from €54 for a day return, vehicle return fare is €89 and motorbikes are €60.”