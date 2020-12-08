This Maltese Artist’s Raw And Intimate Exhibition Will Make You Question Society’s Expectations

Art has often been a way to express oneself, or to shine light upon intimate and sensitive subjects that people may not feel comfortable actually speaking about.

In her second solo exhibition, 26-year-old artist Tina Mifsud shines a light upon topics relating to self-image, life on and off of social media, and the societal dynamics surrounding the perception of body image.

The 17-piece exhibition forms the culmination of an 18-month process in which Mifsud created the self-portraits in a confessional nature whilst playing on her own image to create a collection of love/hate relationships with herself.