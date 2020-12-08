This Maltese Artist’s Raw And Intimate Exhibition Will Make You Question Society’s Expectations
Art has often been a way to express oneself, or to shine light upon intimate and sensitive subjects that people may not feel comfortable actually speaking about.
In her second solo exhibition, 26-year-old artist Tina Mifsud shines a light upon topics relating to self-image, life on and off of social media, and the societal dynamics surrounding the perception of body image.
The 17-piece exhibition forms the culmination of an 18-month process in which Mifsud created the self-portraits in a confessional nature whilst playing on her own image to create a collection of love/hate relationships with herself.
A main inspiration point for her work is Ariana Grande’s 2020 release ‘pov’ in which the singer candidly confesses “I’d love to see me from your point of view” – repeating it throughout the song like an echoing voice in our head.
In this exhibition, made possible thanks to the support of Bathroom Design, Mifsud shifted her subject to the person at the other side of the mirror, the phone lens, and the social media post, focusing on everything she has abhorred in images of herself.
Counting as her most personal work to date, the exhibition is now displayed in a raw, abandoned space that the artist has inhabited in Iklin – creating a safe space in which to contemplate the sensitive topics tackled by the collection.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all showings are kept to small groups for 45-minute viewings which act as an invitation into conversations which Mifsud has had with herself.
