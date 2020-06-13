This Maltese Play Tackles Our Perceptions Of The World, Exploring How Information And Algorithms Affect Our Lives
In an ever-expanding digital age, information truly shapes the way that we behave. It forms our opinions, shapes our reactions and even filters what media we see due to algorithms.
Wires, a new and unique play being produced by Studio 18, is exploring the way in which young people in Malta are faced in a world that is constantly waiting for the next update.
A fast-paced world where we are bombarded with information and pressured to react to it – and where the truth is constantly challenged.
Due to the pandemic, Wires has had to go through reworks in order to make it suitable in light of COVID-19 restrictions. As such, those interested in watching the performance can enjoy it through streaming.
The play follows three young people who share their secrets online with the belief that no one could ever possibly find out, yet they do. It tackles numerous sensitive subjects that are put entirely in a local context to help evoke nostalgia, familiarity and moral dilemmas that are meant to be relatable.
Through the themes that are explored in Wires, our understanding of algorithms is truly challenged and its relevance to our current local society and culture couldn’t be more telling.
Wires starts with three online leaks, revealing the secrets that the characters thought were private were now out in the open. Each of these triggers sets the ball rolling for the rest of the plot and each of them offers a relatable and poignant note that several people are able to relate to in some form.
For the actors and creatives behind Wires, it has been a wild nine months where the piece has gone through numerous angles and been a true testament to the resilience of young people in the arts and even the arts scene in general.
The play has even seen two different casts in place in order to be able to meet COVID-19 restrictions. The play is mostly in Maltese with some English – yet full English subtitles are available too.
Tickets are now available to watch Wires streamed, with total accessibility options available to support the audience and Studio 18’s in-house wellbeing team supporting the young actors in light of the sensitive subjects that are tackled.
You can catch performances of Wires on 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th June.
