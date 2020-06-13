This Maltese Play Tackles Our Perceptions Of The World, Exploring How Information And Algorithms Affect Our Lives

In an ever-expanding digital age, information truly shapes the way that we behave. It forms our opinions, shapes our reactions and even filters what media we see due to algorithms.

Wires, a new and unique play being produced by Studio 18, is exploring the way in which young people in Malta are faced in a world that is constantly waiting for the next update.

A fast-paced world where we are bombarded with information and pressured to react to it – and where the truth is constantly challenged.

Due to the pandemic, Wires has had to go through reworks in order to make it suitable in light of COVID-19 restrictions. As such, those interested in watching the performance can enjoy it through streaming.

The play follows three young people who share their secrets online with the belief that no one could ever possibly find out, yet they do. It tackles numerous sensitive subjects that are put entirely in a local context to help evoke nostalgia, familiarity and moral dilemmas that are meant to be relatable.