The Art Of Escaping: UK Stuntman Will Stun Crowds At This St Julian’s Mall

Something excitingly unique is going down at Bay Street. Promising four days filled to the brim with fun, songs, and a mind-blowing act – make sure to head on down to the St Julian’s shopping mall and check out the stuntman for yourself. Bringing the wow factor to the Maltese islands, Bay Street is gearing up for a weekend like no other. With Ryan Hili, Aidan Drakard and Cheryl Balzan being the X-Factor finalists who will be performing at Bay Street – make sure you head on down for a small shopping spree, bite to eat, and a good time with some of Malta’s best talent.

From left to right: Ryan Hili, Cheryl Balzan, Aidan Drakard

But, that’s not all. Managing to escape from Covent Garden, Rob Roy Collins, one of the UK’s best escapologists has landed in Malta, and he will be putting on a show just for you! Stuntman Rob Roy Collins will be performing mind-blowing acts and escaping from the most confined places every day from the 28th April up until the 1st May. Escaping from unconventional places for over 10 years, Rob’s daredevil stunts and can-do attitude have included escaping from a straitjacket, industrial chains, sturdy ropes, and even handcuffs.

Holding the Guinness World Record for his escapism acts, he once managed to escape the clutches of a rope tried around his ankles whilst being hung, upside down, 65 feet above the grown from the tracks of a roller coaster. Rob truly knows how to make the weekend special as he is planning two extra-spectacular shows for the Saturday and Sunday of this fun-filled weekend at Bay Street. Entrance to this spectacular experience is free of charge. Stay tuned to Bay Street’s website and make sure you don’t miss a single update! So grab your friend and family and head on down to Bay Street. Enjoy some beautiful songs by Maltese talent and see what Rob Roy Collins has in store for you. Tag your Bay Street buddy!