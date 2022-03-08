7 Ways To Celebrate The Women In Your Workspace

Celebrating all of the female population’s achievements is what Women’s Day is all about. Some iconic females have worked wonders in moving the world forward – but at the end of the day, all women deserve to be celebrated with some Women’s Day gift ideas. You can show the ladies in your life some extra love using Wolt. Keep in mind that everyone’s different, so adding a personal touch is the way to go. 1. Get her some flowers

Treat the woman that brightens up your day with some flowers that are just as beautiful as her. Bonus points if you happen to know her favourite flower. If you have no clue what to get you can get yellow roses, which symbolise friendship, or a blue iris, which represents strength. 2. Buy her some beauty products

If your coworker is obsessed with makeup, then she will definitely appreciate a good quality lip gloss as a Women’s Day gift. Getting beauty oriented items might be a bit tricky, but if you’re confused, you can never go wrong with a good set of make-up brushes. 3. Appeal to her sweet tooth with some baked goods

Be it a doughnut from Sweet King or a gorgeous apple pie from Dolci Creazioni, everyone loves a scrumptious sweet treat to kick off their Tuesday morning right. Getting a huge assortment of delights for everyone to share is also a beautiful way to take a moment for all the ladies you appreciate on this day. 4. Get a Woman’s Day gift that’s as unique as her

Got a picky eater and someone who you’ve never seen wearing an ounce of make-up before? No problem! Women’s Day is all about showing appreciation for the little things that go unnoticed, so even getting your co-worker an adorable pair of socks or a bottle of whisky to crack open after work could be a good way of showing how much you care. 5. Some lovely smelling perfume

You can never go wrong with a bottle of perfume. Picking the scent that is just right for your colleague can be a challenge but sticking with an Eau de toilette is a safer option. Eau de toilette is a lightly scented concoction, also known as aromatic water which is less intense than traditional perfume, making it a great gift fit for any gals preference. 6. Provide her with some ways to pamper herself

You should be your number one priority and women have a habit of forgetting to put themselves first since they’re usually too busy taking care of everyone else. Treat them to some rejuvenating face masks or hair care products that will give them locks as luscious as Rapunzel’s. 7. Show her furry friend some love this Women’s Day

Last but not least, if the one thing in this world your co-worker loves more than anything is their pet, then get her something for her furry friend! She’ll be so excited that her baby got something, she’ll appreciate the thought even more. Completely forgot about Women’s Day?

Don’t fret, as the wonderful women over at Wolt are helping you make Women’s Day great for every lady on the island. Open up Wolt and benefit from 10% of all Women’s Day gift categories and get your heartwarming present delivered to the ladies in your life in no time. All this is possible thanks to the wonderful women that make Wolt go around, working tirelessly to bring you something unique and useful. With Tina and Petra being the superstars behind fostering relationships and continually developing relationships with the restaurant and retail spheres respectively – these two are superstars.

From left to right: Tina, Petra, Laura, and Dinahlee

Without them, you wouldn’t be able to have flowers or take-out delivered right to your door. There’s also Laura who helps Tina and Petra with all of the details when it comes to maintaining these relationships. Meet Dinahlee, the genius behind all of the new restaurants available on Wolt. Keeping the users, restaurant and retail shop owners happy, Dinahlee is the oil that keeps Wolt’s gears turning. These four super-women aren’t the only ones that make Wolt go around. A round of applause goes to Irena and Nathasha, the operations associates; Emma, Jodie and Thea, who are retail development associates; and Chase, Bogi, and Eneh, the restaurant development associates. Remember that Women’s Day is all about showing how much you care and showing the strong women in your life some appreciation for everything they have done, are, and will continue doing in their lives. Tag a wonderful woman!