Three Lucky People In Malta Split The € 1,510,000 Super 5 Jackpot

The Super 5 Jackpot has been won overnight by three lucky tickets, which split a total of €1,510,000 between them.

After a six-month hiatus of not having any winners, Maltco revealed it will each grant its owners a cool €503,333.34.

The three winning tickets were purchased from St Julian’s, Marsa, and Msida.

The winning numbers of the evening were 36, 32, 33, 27, 7.