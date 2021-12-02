Three Lucky People In Malta Split The € 1,510,000 Super 5 Jackpot
The Super 5 Jackpot has been won overnight by three lucky tickets, which split a total of €1,510,000 between them.
After a six-month hiatus of not having any winners, Maltco revealed it will each grant its owners a cool €503,333.34.
The three winning tickets were purchased from St Julian’s, Marsa, and Msida.
The winning numbers of the evening were 36, 32, 33, 27, 7.
The last person to win the Super 5 was last June, leaving nearly 6 months of no one winning, which left the jackpot rise to such a high amount.
View this post on Instagram
Tag someone who could really do with that money right now