A Truly Viral Year: Lovin Malta’s Top TikToks Of 2020

These last 365 days have marked the year of many things, from devastatingly shitty to touchingly hopeful. But if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that memes and a couple of viral videos can see us through any hardship life throws at us. While Lovin Malta was busy publishing breaking news, exclusive stories and in-depth documentaries, we were also churning out dozens of uploads on TikTok. And we get it; there’s just been so much happening these last couple of months that it’s easy to miss a whole lot. So without further ado, here are some highlights from Lovin Malta’s 2020 on TikTok, featuring the good, the better and the downright random.

1. COVID arrives in Malta… and with it, mask-wearing dilemmas. From people visiting shops without wearing their masks properly to our leaders saying one thing and doing another, much was said about facemasks this year. By the time summer’s intense heat and humidity were added to that already delicate equation, Lovin Malta’s takes on mask antics had already made it to TikTok… including these two videos that quickly amassed nearly 150,000 views between them.

2. Peppi Azzopardi tries to contain himself. What do you get when you put one of the countries’ most prominent TV journalists in Malta and get them to interview a divisive Opposition Leader? A whole lot of soundbites… including this one moment where Peppi asks Adrian Delia where he had ever smoked weed, only to end up looking like he can hardly keep a straight face. Four months and over 100,000 views later, this one’s still one of Lovin Malta’s top TikToks.

3. Eileen? Always the queen. It might’ve been well over a decade since Eileen Montesin graced our TV sets with the classic series Dejjem Tiegħek Becky, but her viral influence is still as powerful as Day One. Case in point? These two TikToks featuring the queen herself celebrating rainfall. Think there’s anything else to it? Nope. It’s just that. And it’s glorious.

4. Have Malta’s politicians ever smoked weed? Do you recognise this porn website’s intro? Do you prefer Robert or Bernard? Lovin Malta asks. From your second cousin-in-law to the Finance Minister, Lovin Malta took to the streets of Valletta to ask a host of questions this year. And as expected when you bring up anything from weed to porn to the people of this great island, things quickly escalated.

5. LIDL Shoes? Absolute D.R.I.P. Malta joined the rest of the European mainland in losing its collective shit over LIDL’s colourful fashion line last month. Lovin Malta was there on the morning of the release to film the collection… and hey, even try one of the shoes!

6. Malta’s most persistent LESA officer. With new restrictions in place for most of the year, leaving your house in 2020 has looked and felt different. For starters, you need to be wearing a mask in public at all times… unless you’re smoking, eating or drinking, that is. And that’s where this two-part TikTok mini-series chimes in, featuring a very persistent LESA officer and a bro who’s always ready with a simple exception.

7. Malta’s Got… Talent? Much has been said of the TV talent competition that dominated Maltese conversations for the latter half of the year, but more can always be said. Trust us. From commenting on the island’s questionable filter for talent to following up on that moment one contestant roasted all the judges, Lovin Malta was there with a lot of MGT content this year… and y’all seemed to have loved it.

8. Hot or not? Maltese rappers decide. Eddie Fresco and Lapes came by our offices earlier this month to answer a very simple question – hot or not? The thing is, the candidates weren’t as simple and straightforward.

9. Awards? Yeah, we got ’em. Lovin Malta won five awards at this Malta Journalism Awards… and yes, that also included Best Use Of The Maltese Language. Check out Jon Mallia cheekily accepting that particular award, and stay tuned for more in 2021.

10. The Bros reunite. What do you get when you put a disgraced former minister and a disgraced former Chief of Staff in an interrogation room of the Economic Crimes Unit? A whole lotta bromance, my dude.

11. Stay safe out there – it was another crazy year on Malta’s roads. From confusing incidents of road rage to shocking accidents, Malta saw another busy year on its roads. Thankfully, these two TikTok updates below only resulted in slight injuries.

12. Bernard Grech, the time-travelling Opposition Leader. In Malta, you can’t seem to make a simple mistake, even if it’s completely inconsequential. We took that to its ultimate extreme in October, when we turned Bernard Grech’s quick stumble during his first speech as Opposition Leader to a whole new dimension. Not too shabby for Lovin PN, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

13. Y’all want to hear a ghost story? How about four? Lovin Malta celebrated the run-up to Halloween 2020 by publishing a mini series of spooky stories from around the island, featuring everything from a haunted house in Valletta to the creepiest road in Malta.

14. Robert Abela doesn’t agree. A Q&A session by Prime Minister Robert Abela quickly turned into a simulation of me answering all my haters online. Which quickly turned into us answering all our haters online. It’s the ciiiiiircle of liiiiife.

15. In Malta, we don’t say… Our most recent and by far biggest TikTok series yet is all about what Maltese people actually say instead of normal requests and sayings. Expect a bunch of memes and classic viral videos. Some things never change, and these OGs are some of them.

BONUS: 10,000 followers later, we’re only getting started With all of you helping us reach the awesome milestone before the end of the year, you can bet there’s way more where that came from. So hurry up and watch all of the above and follow us on TikTok, because 2021 is going to be a long and wild one.