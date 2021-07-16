Maltese TikToker Perfectly Captures Malta’s Obsession With Construction In Witty Song

A musician and songwriter, Vella created the song ‘Kullimkien Konkos’ (which refers to ready-mix cement) on his TikTok. The song highlights how ingrained construction has become in our society while keeping things light-hearted.

Maltese TikToker Cedric Vella has released a viral TikTok that teasingly pokes at Malta’s surge in construction, to the point where we practically eat concrete for breakfast.

“Pay no mind to anyone who tries to tell you otherwise, we’re all heading to the grave anyway,” Vella raps in the song. Throughout, Vella shows how concrete has consumed our entire being – mixing it with milk, spreading it on bread and eating it as cereal.

Vella also offers a somewhat subtle depiction of money laundering by filling a washing machine with €50 notes and hanging them out to dry while the chorus of ‘Kullimkien Konkos’ continues to be sung in the background.

There is also a fun little reference to the Transport Minister Ian Borg on the back of the Konkos Cereal box. It depicts a maze with a tree at its centre titled ‘help Ian find a tree to chop down!’.

Vella keeps the song and vibe of the TikTok fun and light-hearted despite touching on a genuinely serious issue that is affecting Malta with construction and its relation to money laundering.

In many ways, the imagery he creates with the TikTok offers a powerful and poignant allegory to the state of things in Malta, as we literally become surrounded and suffocated by concrete.