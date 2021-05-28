د . إAEDSRر . س

Nearly 20,000 Followers Later, This Adorable Gozitan Couple’s TikTok Sketches Are Entertaining The Nation

Keeping things interesting and youthful in a long marriage can be tough, but one Gozitan couple is showing everyone how easy it can be… and they’re doing it all on TikTok!

Salvu and Rita have been entertaining thousands of locals on the SalvuRomp TikTok for months now, but with no sign of stopping, the adorable couple has been racking up the numbers like crazy. In fact, at the time of writing, they’ve amassed just shy of 20,000 followers and over 250,000 likes.

So how have they managed to hit national TikTok fame? It’s actually very simple – they’re just unashamedly themselves, 24/7!

@salvuromp##salvuromp ##husbandwifecomedy ##foryoupage ##comedy ##malta♬ original sound – Tex

@salvuromp#salvuromp #comedy #malta #forupage #funny #husbandwife #wow♬ original sound – Salvu Romp

@salvuromp♬ original sound – Salvu Romp

From short sketches and classic dad jokes to their own twist on international trends, they regularly bring in tens of thousands of views on their videos.

“So nice to see and what a good lesson for people,” one fan commented on TikTok. “Couples enjoying themselves at home, laughing and dancing. Adorable!”

And whether it’s Salvu’s loving smile or Rita’s hilarious (albeit NSFW) catchphrase, this couple is definitely one TikTok account you need to be following if you don’t yet.

@salvuromp##salvuromp ##malta ##foryoupage ##comedy ##over60♬ Oh No – Kreepa

@salvuromp##salvuromp ##comedy ##malta ##forupage ##husbandwife ##funny♬ Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf

