Nearly 20,000 Followers Later, This Adorable Gozitan Couple’s TikTok Sketches Are Entertaining The Nation

Keeping things interesting and youthful in a long marriage can be tough, but one Gozitan couple is showing everyone how easy it can be… and they’re doing it all on TikTok!

Salvu and Rita have been entertaining thousands of locals on the SalvuRomp TikTok for months now, but with no sign of stopping, the adorable couple has been racking up the numbers like crazy. In fact, at the time of writing, they’ve amassed just shy of 20,000 followers and over 250,000 likes.

So how have they managed to hit national TikTok fame? It’s actually very simple – they’re just unashamedly themselves, 24/7!