Poignant, Insightful And Just Straight-Up Funny: Bjorn Formosa Has Some Seriously Unmissable TikToks

Malta’s leading ALS activist, Bjorn Formosa, is now on TikTok raising awareness about the realities of living with ALS like never before in a mixture of emotional, funny and very insightful videos. His TikToks are bringing a whole new level of awareness, not just about ALS itself but also about the daily life of those living with the debilitating disease on a platform that is perfect for quick snapshots into key moments.

Whether it is his morning routine of how someone with ALS typically gets out of bed, to the fact of just how much care you need 24/7 for even otherwise simple things like having a cup of coffee. It not only highlights the struggle of someone suffering from ALS, it also emphasises the importance of facilities like Dar Bjorn existing to cater and properly care for people with such disabilities.

Yet, these snapshots are not all gloom. True to who Bjorn is as a person, there is always a sense of humour. For example, something that most would not even really consider being a thing is what a road trip experience would be like for someone with ALS.

Would you have ever thought about this? It is the small things in life that are perhaps the most insightful and poignant facts about living with ALS: in some cases, it can be funny or amusing. In others, it definitely can be a reality check for those who aren’t aware of just how brutal ALS can be.

Bjorn Formosa has long been Malta’s leading ALS activist and has been instrumental in setting up ALS Malta. He has campaigned tirelessly for awareness surrounding ALS and also, continues to fight to establish Dar Bjorn 2 – another free facility that will provide palliative, 24/7 care to residents that suffer from ALS and other neuro patients.

