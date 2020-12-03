WATCH: PornHub, Power Cuts And MGT Controversies – Lovin Malta TikToks You Might’ve Missed This Week

2020 is not letting up as far as Malta’s eventfulness goes, and November’s last week was definitely no exception. From milestone achievements to musical controversies, it’s been another big week for the islands, and Lovin Malta was there to TikTok it all. In case you didn’t manage to quite catch it all, though, here are some of the highlights. Don’t forget to follow us to make sure you’re more in the know next week!

1. Malta’s most persistent(ish) LESA officer returns After Ricky had to eat a banana and smoke a cigarette at the same time to make sure a LESA officer doesn’t fire him, the saga returned last week with some extra panache. So remember kids; if you’re going about your daily lives during a global pandemic, maybe actually wear a mask?

2. A strategically placed power cut turns a street corner into a time machine What do you get when you live between two power grids during a major power cut across the island? Well, you get 2020 on one side… and 1920 on the other.

3. A Cabinet re-reshuffle brings back some familiar faces The second Cabinet of the year felt more like a round of Musical Chairs… and Justyne Caruana returning to the fray after her historically short five-day stint as Gozo Minister was just too much to overlook.

4. Bop… or flop? Malta’s had a bunch of bangers across the decades, with some Eurovision hits even making it big internationally. But which ones are actual bops, and which are just flops? Well, here’s what some of us think. Do you agree?

5. A Q&A with Robert Abela gets super awkward What do you get when you put Malta’s Prime Minister behind a laptop to ask random questions by viewers? A whole lot of sipping and disagreeing, it turns out.

6. Daniel Holmes’ explosive prison memoir finally sees the light of day Just in time for the holidays, Daniel Holmes debut book – and Lovin Malta’s first publication – has started rolling out. So of course, we were there to film the printing of the first copies… and the opening of the first box!

7. OK, so about Malta’s Got Talent… The MGT Semi Finals are now in full swing, and with only one round left before the Grand Finals, people are getting triggered left, right and centre. From claims of undeserving finalists to robbed prodigies, a lot has been said of the last two episodes. So what did we do? A brief summary of everything you might’ve missed… and a quick prediction of what a 2021 Golden Buzzer act could look like.

8. Will random people admit they recognise the PornHub intro? Lovin Malta investigates Our very own Ricky took to the streets of Valletta last week to ask a very simple question: have you ever heard this intro? It’s the couple of seconds that play before every single PornHub video, so if you know, you know. Or you’re just capping. Simples.