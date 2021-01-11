Teenage Maltese Makeup Artist Surpasses 500,000 Followers On TikTok With Incredible Transformation Videos
There’s no doubt that teenage Maltese makeup artist Henry Galea is talented and the whole world knows it too.
Galea’s incredible makeup videos have become a hit on social media platform TikTok, so much so that he just hit the incredible milestone of 500,000 followers…
.. and that number keep going up.
At the time of writing, Galea has a total of 515k followers, but by the time you read this, it will probably be more.
@henrygaleaWait for it … 🦂🛕 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ Crossfire – Stephen
His TikTok videos feature some incredible makeup transformations that will leave you in awe and it’s not uncommon to see them rake up views in the millions…
@henrygaleaWait for it …💞🍬 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist
Galea’s makeup themes centre around the spooky and strange, bringing mythical creatures and stuff of nightmares to life like it’s Halloween all year round.
And we’re pretty sure that the 500k milestone makes Galea Malta’s most popular TikTok star – and he’s totally deserving of that title.
