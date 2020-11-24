د . إAEDSRر . س

TikTok Starlet! Maltese Teenager Hits Insane Milestone After Racking Up Over 200,000 Followers

She might just be 19 years old, but Maltese social media starlet Jade Sammut is making it big on TikTok. In fact, the teenage content creator has just hit over 200,000 followers!

As part of the nine-girl strong ClubHouse Europe, Jade has been posting regular content on TikTok, but it’s a recent challenge with the girls that landed her proper viral fame.

In fact, her trio of Hey Challenge TikToks have amassed 18 millions views, with the first part getting most of the views alone.

A separate TikTok, one of Jade attempting the Perfect Circle Challenge, netted her 6.8 million views.

@jade_sammut@mmarthama @sarah_alfalah @jeanine.vella 😂♬ The Chicken Wing Beat – Ricky Desktop

@jade_sammutGuess who had to call their crush😂 @sarah_alfalah @ilonaborg @sarahgrechxx♬ ROCKSTAR – DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

@jade_sammutPART 3 – Check my Instagram story to see the guy we messaged 😬😬 @henrygalea @sarahgrechxx @mmarthama♬ The Chicken Wing Beat – Ricky Desktop

@jade_sammutWho do you think did best? 😂 @lapresatwins @mmarthama @gabrielevagnato♬ 오리지널 사운드 – mianimal

But this wasn’t some fluke either, with many of Jade’s TikToks getting upwards of 100,000 views. 

From dances and lip syncs to sketches and challenges, Jade has been amassing an army of fans.

In fact, beyond her 205,000 followers, the young TikToker has even gained over 4.6 million likes… and with her numbers constantly ballooning, it looks like she’s only getting started!

@jade_sammutMeet my new friend 😭 Didn’t want to scare him 😭💕♬ often remix – Camille

@jade_sammutDc: jaylen.carmona 💓 Thank you for 130k 😭 Make sure to follow me on Ig for more content 😘♬ Elastic – Joey Purp

@jade_sammut@sarahgrechxx♬ desparado by rhianna – dali

@jade_sammutDc: @alyssaimond1 @jenconnollyy @adryonna5 💞♬ often remix – Camille

