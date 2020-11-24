TikTok Starlet! Maltese Teenager Hits Insane Milestone After Racking Up Over 200,000 Followers

She might just be 19 years old, but Maltese social media starlet Jade Sammut is making it big on TikTok. In fact, the teenage content creator has just hit over 200,000 followers!

As part of the nine-girl strong ClubHouse Europe, Jade has been posting regular content on TikTok, but it’s a recent challenge with the girls that landed her proper viral fame.

In fact, her trio of Hey Challenge TikToks have amassed 18 millions views, with the first part getting most of the views alone.

A separate TikTok, one of Jade attempting the Perfect Circle Challenge, netted her 6.8 million views.