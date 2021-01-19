WATCH: 200,000 Likes And Counting! The Biggest Lovin Malta TikToks You Might’ve Missed This Week

January has seen Lovin Malta’s TikTok kick the new year off with a bang, as both the 200,000-like and the 13,000-follower milestones were hit earlier this week. And we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of the uploads you might’ve missed. From the debut of brand new series to the return of old favourites, there was something for everyone over at our TikTok this week… and our newest uploads alone amassed over 340,000 views. But it’s very easy to get caught up in your constantly-updating feed and miss a video or two. From the celebratory to the satirical, these are Lovin Malta’s biggest TikToks from the last week.

1. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine lands in Malta Much has been said of the vaccines that will hopefully help the world return to normality after a pandemic-filled 2020. But whether you think jabs like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s will usher in a new utopia or a 5G apocalypse, there’s no denying how special it must’ve felt for the pilots, airport staff and soldiers overseeing the unloading of Moderna’s first batch of vaccines which arrived in Malta last week. And this TikTok perfectly captures all of that… while taking you behind the scenes on the runway.

2. In Malta, we don’t say a lot of things… Lovin Malta’s biggest TikTok series to date was back for three more episodes this week, featuring everything from a very angry bike mechanic to an overly excited Eileen Montesin.

3. A long, eventful week for the government You just know it’s going to be a turbulent week for politics when the Transport Ministry swears on live tv on the second day, only to deny it an hour later and invent a phrase in the process. Then you had the case of the shortest stint as Maltese MP ever… not to mention the chairman of the country’s premier political station saying the station is definitely not political. Oh, and Prime Minister Robert Abela proving Robert Abela wrong? What a week.

4. And where was the PN during all of this? Honestly, someone should go and check up on the Opposition to check if they’re still alive.

5. The fantastic, inspirational and heartbreaking stories of the people around us From a Togolese refugee who ended up opening his own shop in Ħamrun to a young man who believes he has the biggest collection of perfume in Malta, the island is full of weird and wonderful stories. This week, we met Jacob, Darren, Roderick… and some of Malta’s boldest inked people.

6. Għoxx. Liba. Ġarretta. Where did they come from? Whether you’re sniggering at the vulgarity or genuinely curious about the etymology of some of the most used words in the Maltese language, our new TikTok series Kliem Vulgari is perfect for you. So sit down and learn a lesson or two… or, you know, forward it to a bunch of friends for a quick NSFW giggle.