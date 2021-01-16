WATCH: BBC Journalist Fans Over The Maltese Language In Viral TikTok

Sophia Smith Galer, a visual journalist, linguist and documentary maker for the BBC, recently took to TikTok to explain some fun facts about the Maltese language, which Smith Galer has declared to be “one of my favourite languages”.

TikTok has become a powerful tool to spread information for people around the world. It adds to the foundations that social media have set for the spread of news stories. Now, the Maltese language has been highlighted by a BBC journalist in a TikTok that has generated almost 400K views.

In the TikTok, she goes on to explain the historical origins the language, noting that it is “a descendant of Siculo-Arabic when Sicily was an Emirate so it’s this kind of Latinised, Italianised historical Arabic.”

An interesting aspect that Smith Galer also covers is the fact that – due to Maltese being a Semitic language to use a Latin alphabet – depending on whether you are “a Romance language speaker or an Arabic speaker you’ll understand different parts of Maltese.”

Of Smith Galer’s many TikToks – which cover all sorts of topics including the origins of words in various languages. This comes as one of her many accomplishments, including being a driving force towards the BBC acknowledging the importance of TikTok – and in fact, is the self-dubbed “CEO of getting the BBC to cover stuff that happens on TikTok.”

