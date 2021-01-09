WATCH: BMW Cokeheads And 500 Daddy’s Girls? TikToker Savagely Breaks Down Maltese Car Stereotypes

Hundreds of thousands of people are crammed into this beautiful, tiny island of ours, but Malta has a couple of cars you’re way more likely to run into than others.

Taking to TikTok to address that specific fact – and the stereotypes that come with some of the most commonly spotted cars – one Maltese man did not hold back in reading half the population.

Uploaded just over 48 hours ago, Adam Polidano’s TikTok has already amassed over 34,000 views… and it’s pretty easy to see why.

Polidano pulled no punches when it came to reading Maltese roads’ stereotypes, whether it’s BMW drivers from Ħamrun hiding their cocaine or bimbos failing at the wheel of their Fiat 500s. He even included the many bikes that have been dotting our streets following the rise of food deliveries in 2020.