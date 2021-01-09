WATCH: BMW Cokeheads And 500 Daddy’s Girls? TikToker Savagely Breaks Down Maltese Car Stereotypes
Hundreds of thousands of people are crammed into this beautiful, tiny island of ours, but Malta has a couple of cars you’re way more likely to run into than others.
Taking to TikTok to address that specific fact – and the stereotypes that come with some of the most commonly spotted cars – one Maltese man did not hold back in reading half the population.
Uploaded just over 48 hours ago, Adam Polidano’s TikTok has already amassed over 34,000 views… and it’s pretty easy to see why.
Polidano pulled no punches when it came to reading Maltese roads’ stereotypes, whether it’s BMW drivers from Ħamrun hiding their cocaine or bimbos failing at the wheel of their Fiat 500s. He even included the many bikes that have been dotting our streets following the rise of food deliveries in 2020.
@adampolidanoFor scientific purposes this is a joke 😉 What cars should I do next? #fyp #malta #tiktok #humour #cars♬ Whoopty – CJ
As expected from a satirical video like this, many people felt personally targeted… but Polidano was quick to point out it was “all jokes”.
“No hard feelings anyone,” the TikToker reassured angry users commenting on the video which has already been shared over 160 times and liked by more than 1,400 people.
“People who get mad over a joke know that the joke is true,” one comment read, with a Fiat 500 driver admitting she actually had no idea how to park.
“That’s why it’s called for YOU page sis,” Polidano ended, cheekily triggering even more people.
The Maltese TikToker has already asked for feedback for a potential second video, and judging by the feedback of this first video, it’s definitely coming.