WATCH: Creepy! Young Maltese TikTokers Venture Into Abandoned, 100-Year-Old Royal Navy Hospital’s Underground Tunnels

Creepy abandoned buildings can be found all over the place on an island so full of history like Malta. But while it’s usually, not difficult to stumble upon them, it takes a different kind of person to actually venture inside.

Young photographer Nick Bugeja and his friends did just that, sharing their adventures inside a 100-year-old Royal Navy Hospital on TikTok… and they’ve been racking up thousands of views by intrigued and terrified out audiences alike.

“Don’t watch if you get creeped out easily,” Bugeja teased in the beginning of the clip, guaranteeing himself instant clicks. And it sure worked, because nearly 60,000 views later, the month-old video is still going strong.

From a hidden cave-entrance to unsettling twists and turns, the hospital’s underground tunnels proved to be perfect fodder for a horror film… and it seems like this is just the beginning.

Promising an even spookier follow-up, Bugeja said Part 2 of the crew’s adventure will feature the moment they stumbled upon the autopsy room.

