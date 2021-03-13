WATCH: Dolphin Pair Ventures Into Birżebbuġa, Suprising A Young And Very Excited TikToker On A Nearby Boat

I’m not exactly sure how many dolphins venture so close to the coast in Miami, but this week, Birżebbuġa became the scene for a sweet moment between two playful dolphins and one very excited TikToker.

Uploaded by young Kayden’s, the video quickly went viral amidst a mostly doom-and-gloom week of record-breaking COVID-19 cases and fresh quasi-lockdown measures, and it’s easy to see why.

Hovering on a beautiful blue sea just under a perfect spring sky, the TikToker’s dinghy quickly comes across two playful dolphins that had ventured very close to the shoreline.

Letting out audible gasps every time the pair resurfaced, Kayden and his excitement seems to have gone down well a treat with many viewers, with the super short clip gaining more than 36,000 views in less than 24 hours.

And who knows; maybe amidst everything that’s happening right now, what we really need is a short clip of the open sea and a couple of dolphins. Bring on summer!

