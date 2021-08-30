WATCH: Don’t Look Down Caroline! TikTok Dance Troupe Takes To Malta’s Tallest Building For Latest Viral Videos

It’s extremely hard to spend more than a couple of minutes on TikTok without coming across a dance video, which is why it takes something special to top the rest. But one video filmed in Malta did just that – quite literally – by having a group of people dancing on the top of the tallest building on the island. Uploaded by dance troupe VFam over the weekend, the video features an energetic choreography to a Sweet Caroline remix on the roof of the Mercury Tower, Malta’s 33-storey behemoth in Paceville. The Filipino group of dancers celebrated one year of content just last week, with their routines showing up everywhere from Valletta’s bastions to beaches and shopping malls all over the island.

But it was all kicked into overdrive thanks to one comment on a recent video: “So, when will you do your routine on Malta’s highest-ever building? I’m waiting.” And when it turned out that the comment came from the manager of the as-of-yet-still-under-construction tower, it didn’t take long for the dream collab to happen. It was such a big deal for the group that they initially uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of them riding the Mercury Tower all the way up to the 33rd floor, meeting “Ms. Maria the Manager”, and filming the upcoming TikTok. And even before the final video came out, the behind-the-scenes TikTok quickly went viral, amassing over 35,000 views on its first day.

Some hours later, the final video did go out… hitting 25,000 views in less than 24 hours. Over 1,400 likes, more than 120 comments and dozens of shares later, the video has managed to bring a whole lot of positive vibes to Malta’s TikTok feed. And let’s face it; the local wedding favourite blaring in the background definitely helped! This is not the first time that the Mercury House Tower, which is still under construction, featured in a viral TikTok video. Last summer, Renato Mizzi, one of the tower crane operators working on the gigantic construction effort, had taken to TikTok for a series of dizzyingly awesome sneak peeks from the top. And for a tiny island that spent the last two decades having the 23-storey Portomaso Business Tower claim the title of the tallest building in the country, all these viral videos are clearly going a long way into showing what Malta looks like from a different, much higher perspective. Tag someone who’d love to check out the view from the top of Mercury Tower!