WATCH: Gaia’s Latest TikTok Perfectly Captures What Happens When A Maltese Lawyer Glitches On National TV
Maltese singer Gaia Cauchi has posted a hilarious TikTok perfectly capturing the moment a Maltese lawyer glitched on national television.
In case you missed it, this week’s episode of L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa saw lawyer Charlon Gouder have a bit of a moment in response to presenter Mark Laurence’s comeback to one of his points… and Gaia’s jumped onto it in a big way, with the addition of some chocolate.
It is not even a case of being caught off guard – it almost seems as if there is some sort of lag or glitch going on in the mental matrix.
@gaiacauchi11Dejjem l-istess mistoqsijiet 🤦🏻♀ #fyp #malta♬ original sound – Gaia Cauchi
For context, throughout the programme, Gouder was ripping into the Times of Malta over the recent scandal linking the former managing director of Allied Newspapers, Adrian Hillman, with a money-laundering scheme involving Keith Schembri.
Gouder said the Times should shut down in the face of these allegations, leading to host Mark Laurence asking what the Labour Party should do in the face of a near endless swathe of allegations agains them.
One cannot even describe this moment properly in words, so instead feel free to watch Lovin Malta’s own TikTok of it below:
@lovinmaltaofficialA savage remark, a “valid question”… and a pretty stunned reaction. 😶 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##lovinmalta ##marklaurence ##erbghafostilgimgha ##malta♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
