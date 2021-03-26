WATCH: Gaia’s Latest TikTok Perfectly Captures What Happens When A Maltese Lawyer Glitches On National TV

Maltese singer Gaia Cauchi has posted a hilarious TikTok perfectly capturing the moment a Maltese lawyer glitched on national television.

In case you missed it, this week’s episode of L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa saw lawyer Charlon Gouder have a bit of a moment in response to presenter Mark Laurence’s comeback to one of his points… and Gaia’s jumped onto it in a big way, with the addition of some chocolate.

It is not even a case of being caught off guard – it almost seems as if there is some sort of lag or glitch going on in the mental matrix.