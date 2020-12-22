WATCH: Ħal Balzan Or Ħall U Bżar? TikTok Meme Makes Its Way To Malta With A Cheeky Dig At The Pepe Accent
Maa, have you ever heard a pepe person speak, but? It’s OK if you don’t, like, understand them jew hekk ta’, because TikTok is here to help. Kind of.
A recent meme on the ever-expanding social media platform saw the resurgence of the 1996 classic How Bizarre by OMC. But when it came for its arrival in Malta, the meme quickly took on a different, hilariously local angle.
First, it was a TikTok posted earlier this month by popular content creator Daniel Sciberras, who connected the iconic chorus to a pepe person’s way of saying Ħal Balzan.
The short clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 50,000 views in a couple of days.
@daniel_xibiHow Bizarre 😁 ##maltatiktok ##tiktokmalta ##fyp ##maltacomedy ##foryoupage♬ How Bizarre – OMC
Then, a couple of days later, another similar video appeared on TikTok… this time tackling food orders.
The next time you’re in Ħamrun and you hear someone from Sliema ordering fries, don’t worry about not being able to understand them.
That weird mumbling noise you heard that kinda sounded like the chorus to the 1996 hit How Bizarre? Nah, that was actually them ordering ħall u bżar (vinegar and pepper).
This particular TikTok, uploaded by Marston Farrugia, also quickly spread, amassing over 42,000 views!
@theoneandonlymarstonħall u bżar hehe♬ How Bizarre – OMC