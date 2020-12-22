WATCH: Ħal Balzan Or Ħall U Bżar? TikTok Meme Makes Its Way To Malta With A Cheeky Dig At The Pepe Accent

Maa, have you ever heard a pepe person speak, but? It’s OK if you don’t, like, understand them jew hekk ta’, because TikTok is here to help. Kind of.

A recent meme on the ever-expanding social media platform saw the resurgence of the 1996 classic How Bizarre by OMC. But when it came for its arrival in Malta, the meme quickly took on a different, hilariously local angle.

First, it was a TikTok posted earlier this month by popular content creator Daniel Sciberras, who connected the iconic chorus to a pepe person’s way of saying Ħal Balzan.

The short clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 50,000 views in a couple of days.