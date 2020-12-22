د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Ħal Balzan Or Ħall U Bżar? TikTok Meme Makes Its Way To Malta With A Cheeky Dig At The Pepe Accent

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Maa, have you ever heard a pepe person speak, but? It’s OK if you don’t, like, understand them jew hekk ta’, because TikTok is here to help. Kind of.

A recent meme on the ever-expanding social media platform saw the resurgence of the 1996 classic How Bizarre by OMC. But when it came for its arrival in Malta, the meme quickly took on a different, hilariously local angle.

First, it was a TikTok posted earlier this month by popular content creator Daniel Sciberras, who connected the iconic chorus to a pepe person’s way of saying Ħal Balzan. 

The short clip quickly went viral, amassing nearly 50,000 views in a couple of days.

@daniel_xibiHow Bizarre 😁 ##maltatiktok ##tiktokmalta ##fyp ##maltacomedy ##foryoupage♬ How Bizarre – OMC

Then, a couple of days later, another similar video appeared on TikTok… this time tackling food orders.

The next time you’re in Ħamrun and you hear someone from Sliema ordering fries, don’t worry about not being able to understand them.

That weird mumbling noise you heard that kinda sounded like the chorus to the 1996 hit How Bizarre? Nah, that was actually them ordering ħall u bżar (vinegar and pepper).

This particular TikTok, uploaded by Marston Farrugia, also quickly spread, amassing over 42,000 views!

@theoneandonlymarstonħall u bżar hehe♬ How Bizarre – OMC

Tag the most pepe person you know

READ NEXT: WATCH: Lapes Roasts, Rating Hotties And 10,000 Followers - Lovin Malta TikToks You Might’ve Missed This Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK