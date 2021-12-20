WATCH: Henry Galea Gives His Nanna A Glam Makeover – And She Can Barely Handle It

One of Malta’s leading TikTok content creators and overall make-up maestros Henry Galea has uploaded a Christmas-themed video just in time for the season – but it’s a little bit different than his usual fare. Meet Nanna Carmen, Henry’s beloved grandmother, and the subject of his latest viral makeover. Uploading the video with the simple caption “wait for it’, the Maltese creator – who has six million followers on TikTok alone – went right ahead and gave his nanna an incredible makeover – and judging by her reaction at the end, even she couldn’t believe the results.

The wholesome video comes as Henry is set to move abroad next year for several months and wanted to share some family-friendly content before heading overseas. “I wanted to create some content with my family, starting with my grandma – and I plan to do another one with my auntie now,” Henry told Lovin Malta. People loved the content, with the video racking up over 25,000 reactions within an hour of posting, and several people praising the unexpected crossover. “I love this so much,” said one person online. “Your grandma looks stunning, keep her shining please,” said another fan.

