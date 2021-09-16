WATCH: Marsa’s Overnight Blaze And Firefighting Operation Captured In Terrifying Drive-By Footage
Malta’s south woke up this morning to a large plume of smoke coming from the Marsa-Luqa area following a large fire in a scrapyard. But for people driving by the waste treatment facility late last night, the sight was even more dramatic.
In a video sent to Lovin Malta, the massive fire that broke out at around 11:30pm along Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi can be seen blazing in all its glory as a car drives past a number of fire engines and CPD officials fighting hard to tame it.
In another video, the column of red, orange and grey could be seen from all the way up in Luqa, heavily contrasted against the night sky.
@lovinmaltaofficialA fire which broke out at 11:30pm last night was still raging until this morning 👀 More info on #LovinMalta 📲 #fyp #fypmalta #marsa #tiktokmalta♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Earlier this morning, with the fire still ongoing, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the blaze is currently under control but still required “a number of hours” for the operation to be truly completed.
“Even though the situation is under control, many dangers still persist,” Camilleri explained. “For this operation, all the recently bought equipment for industrial zones is being used.”
The Environment and Resources Authority has said the fire started from a privately-run facility.
As a result, ERA opened up an investigation and has offered up all assistance to the police.
