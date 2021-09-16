WATCH: Marsa’s Overnight Blaze And Firefighting Operation Captured In Terrifying Drive-By Footage

Malta’s south woke up this morning to a large plume of smoke coming from the Marsa-Luqa area following a large fire in a scrapyard. But for people driving by the waste treatment facility late last night, the sight was even more dramatic.

In a video sent to Lovin Malta, the massive fire that broke out at around 11:30pm along Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi can be seen blazing in all its glory as a car drives past a number of fire engines and CPD officials fighting hard to tame it.

In another video, the column of red, orange and grey could be seen from all the way up in Luqa, heavily contrasted against the night sky.