WATCH: New Year, Same Me? Lovin Malta Kicks Off 2021 By Trying To Eat 150 Chicken Nuggets In Half An Hour

Have you ever found yourself craving chicken nuggets so much that you blurt out “I can probably eat a hundred of these”? Well, we’re here to prove that it’s way easier than done.

While most people kicked 2021 off by trying to become a different (read: better) version of themselves, Lovin Malta’s Dave, Johann and Shaun decided to test how far their old selves can be pushed.

And what better way to do that than to go to McDonald’s, order eight 20-nugget boxes, and try to ingest 50 chicken nuggets each in half an hour?

In case you were wondering, that’s 2,450 calories (or more than an adult’s man daily intake) each.

And in case you were wondering what that looks like – including the 24 sauces – here it is.