WATCH: New Year, Same Me? Lovin Malta Kicks Off 2021 By Trying To Eat 150 Chicken Nuggets In Half An Hour
@lovinmaltaofficialNew Year, Old Me 🤷♂️😅 150 Nugget Challenge – Stay Tuned 🐔 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##tiktokmalta ##chickennuggets♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Have you ever found yourself craving chicken nuggets so much that you blurt out “I can probably eat a hundred of these”? Well, we’re here to prove that it’s way easier than done.
While most people kicked 2021 off by trying to become a different (read: better) version of themselves, Lovin Malta’s Dave, Johann and Shaun decided to test how far their old selves can be pushed.
And what better way to do that than to go to McDonald’s, order eight 20-nugget boxes, and try to ingest 50 chicken nuggets each in half an hour?
In case you were wondering, that’s 2,450 calories (or more than an adult’s man daily intake) each.
And in case you were wondering what that looks like – including the 24 sauces – here it is.
Whether the whole thing was for science or masochism is still up for debate, but the challenge has now been documented in a three-part mini series on TikTok for your pleasure and/or disgust.
So you’re welcome and/or we’re sorry.
@lovinmaltaofficial150 nuggets. Three guys. 2021. 🥵 Part 2 Coming Soon 🐔 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##tiktokmalta ##chickennuggets ##challenge ##NewYearNewMe♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Things kicked off well enough for the first couple of dozen bites, with Johann and Dave downing an impressive three nuggets per minute. But soon enough, the pain started kicking in.
First to cross the line and hit the 50-nugget milestone was Dave, finishing the entire thing in exactly 30 minutes. He later smugly admitted he waited a couple of minutes before eating the last nugget to round off the challenge and he had a Happy Meal the night before… so at least we know who the company pig is.
Some minutes later, Johann followed suit, looking equal parts relieved but also physically and mentally destroyed.
And while Shaun warned everyone he would definitely not be able to finish his whole plate off, he still managed a quite respectable 32 (and a half, if you ask him) by the end.
@lovinmaltaofficialWE DID IT… but at what cost? 😬😅 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##tiktokmalta ##malta ##chickennuggets ##challenge ##malta ##lovinmalta♬ original sound – Lovin Malta